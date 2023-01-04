Dessie Farrell names his first Dublin team of 2023

Killian O’Gara will lead the Dublin attack in what is a largely inexperienced side named to play Wicklow in tonight’s O’Byrne Cup opener in Baltinglass, 8pm.

None of the starting 15 were involved in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry – though Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Ross McGarry, Darragh Conlon and Brian O’Leary are among those who did feature at various stages during the 2022 season.

[ Jonny Cooper retires from intercounty football ]

Colm Basquel, who has also been involved in the past, is named at centre forward and the Ballyboden man will be hoping to make a more permanent breakthrough this year.

But it appears Jack McCaffrey’s eagerly awaited competitive return will have to wait a little longer as the former Footballer of the Year is not included in the squad of 26 released by Dublin this morning.

O’Gara, younger brother of Eoghan, is named at full forward where he will be flanked by O’Leary and Lucan’s Mark Lavin.

DUBLIN (O’Byrne Cup v Wicklow): Hugh O’Sullivan; Darragh Conlon, Dara Newcombe, Ben Millist; Adam Fearon, Greg McEneaney, CJ Smith; Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Adam Waddick; Killian McGinnis, Colm Basquel, Ross McGarry; Mark Lavin, Killian O’Gara, Brian O’Leary.