Westmeath’s Ger Egan retires from intercounty football

Ger Egan will not be part of Dessie Dolan’s side for 2023 having announced his retirement. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Westmeath County Board say Ger Egan will be remembered as one of their “most gifted forwards”, after he announced his retirement from intercounty football.

Egan, who made his senior debut with the Lake County in 2010, will not be part of Dessie Dolan’s side for 2023.

[ Ross Munnelly calls time on Laois intercounty career after two decades ]

Egan was top scorer in the 2019 Allianz League but suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury during an All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Clare that summer.

The Tyrrellspass clubman was captain in 2015 when Westmeath beat Meath for the first time in championship football. He was part of Westmeath’s victorious Tailteann Cup squad this year.

“[He is] the first, and, as of now, only Westmeath man to captain his county to two Leinster finals (2015 & 2016),” stated Westmeath GAA.

“Egan will be forever remembered as one of our county’s most gifted forwards.”