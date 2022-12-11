Glen beat reigning All-Ireland champions Kilcoo to claim their first Ulster title

Glen 1-12 Kilcoo 1-6

Glen are Ulster senior football club champions for the first time after dethroning Kilcoo in a highly abrasive provincial decider that threatened to boil over on several occasions at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

In what was a repeat of last year’s Ulster semi-final, which Kilcoo won after extra-time, there was sulphur in the air from the off and the opening exchanges were dominated by mini wrestling matches breaking out all over the pitch.

Glen got off to a brilliant start and were 0-5 to no score ahead after 11 minutes with Conleth McGuckian and Tiarnán Flanagan hugely influential during that period. Given the nature of these battles, a five-point lead that early on looked colossal.

READ MORE

But Kilcoo, the defending Ulster and All-Ireland champions, got the lifeline they needed when Aaron Branagan slapped home a 12th minute goal after good work by Dylan Ward.

As the players made their way back out the field following that goal, there were again numerous flashpoints all over the pitch. It felt like the occasion could blow up at any moment.

Kilcoo’s Paul Devlin received a black card moments later after being spotted grappling on the ground with Michael Warnock.

The Down outfit spent most of the 10-minute spell trying to slow the game and wind down the clock until they were back to 15 men.

Then in the first-half injury-time they were awarded penalty after Ryan Dougan crashed into Jerome Johnston, but Devlin dragged his spot-kick wide of the right post. It was a let off for Malachy O’Rourke’s Glen, who led 0-7 to 1-3 at the turnaround, and despite the gap remaining close for nearly the entire second half, Kilcoo could not get level.

A lovely score by Aaron Branagan in the 47th minute reduced the deficit to the minimum, 0-10 to 1-6. But that would prove to be Kilcoo’s last score of the afternoon.

Ethan Doherty clipped over a point in the 56th minute and when Conor Glass made a brilliant diving block close to his own goal, it felt like it was going to be Glen’s day.

The Derry outfit, appearing in their first Ulster club final, scored 1-1 in injury-time to pull away.

Even at the final whistle there were scuffles on the pitch, but ultimately it is Glen who live to fight another day. They will now play Moycullen in an All-Ireland SFC semi-final in January.

GLEN: Connlan Bradley; Conor Carville, Ryan Dougan (0-1), Michael Warnock; Tiarnán Flanagan, Cathal Mulholland, Ethan Doherty (0-1); Conor Glass (0-1), Emmett Bradley (0-2, two frees); Eunan Mulholland, Conleth McGuckian (0-1), Conor Convery; Jack Doherty (0-1), Danny Tallon (0-5, five frees), Alex Doherty (1-0). Subs: Cathair McCabe for Conor Convery (57 mins)

KILCOO: Niall Kane; Ryan McEvoy (0-1, one free), Niall Branagan, Aaron Branagan (1-1); Eugene Branagan, Darryl Branagan (0-1), Miceal Rooney; Aaron Morgan, Dylan Ward; Ceilum Doherty, Ryan Johnston, Shealan Johnston; Conor Laverty, Jerome Johnston (0-1, one mark), Paul Devlin (0-2, two frees). Subs: Anthony Morgan for Dylan Ward (ht); Seán Óg McCusker for Eugene Branagan (56 mins)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)