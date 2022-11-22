David Clifford nominated for Kerry captaincy for 2023 season

David Clifford has been nominated for the Kerry captaincy by East Kerry. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The East Kerry football board have confirmed their nomination of David Clifford as Kerry senior football captain for the 2023 season.

Crowned Kerry county senior champions last month, East Kerry have the right to nominate the captaincy, and Clifford’s name is certainly no surprise.

The 24-year-old won his fourth All Star this year on the back of Kerry’s All-Ireland success, also winning the 2022 Footballer of the Year. He’s since helped Fossa win the Kerry junior football club title too.

A statement from Kerry GAA confirmed: “David Clifford has been nominated by the East Kerry Board as the Kerry Captain for 2023 – wishing David and all the team the best of luck.”