Weekend GAA previews: Crunch time as Ballygunner’s All-Ireland goes on the line in Limerick

AIB GAA club championships

Saturday

Connacht club SFC semi-final

Tourlestrane (Sligo) v St Mary’s Kiltoghert (Leitrim), Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 1.30

Tourlestrane have been competitive in the province, running Knockmore close last year and really they should have beaten the Mayo champions. As seven-in-a-row Sligo winners, they have to be favoured in this against a relatively inexperienced St Mary’s side that needed injury-time goals to see off London champions St Kiernan’s.

Verdict: Tourlestrane

Leinster club SFC semi-finals

The Downs (Westmeath) v Ratoath (Meath), Croke Park, 5.15 – Live RTÉ 2

Ratoath have been steadily developing their performances after three county titles in four years. They edged out the experienced Rhode in the quarter-finals and are up against the Westmeath champions, who dusted off Ardee and carry menace in attack with county footballer Luke Loughlin, who kicked five from play, the most obvious danger man.

Ratoath are a solid collective with some useful pace, particularly in Croke Park. Their defence is anchored by county player Conor McGill and but for sloppy finishing they would have scored more against Rhode. Their discipline could also be a slight impediment. Frees kept Rhode alive and Eamon Wallace got sinbinned the last day and they lost the initiative. Assuming they learn something from that, they have the edge.

Verdict: Rathnew

Portarlington (Laois) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 7.0 – Live RTÉ 2

Portarlington gave the current champions their hardest match in the province last year at the same stage. Kilmacud’s Craig Dias remembers it clearly. “They’re a tough, hard-hitting, defensive team that can break really, really quickly. They were probably one of the toughest teams that we encountered last year in the championship. They have a frightening full-forward line and some of the balls they were kicking in were just incredible.

“We were lucky to come out with the win that day. I know we hit a lot of wides – I think the tally in that game was 17 or 18 – and it just wasn’t good enough from our perspective. With the manner in which they play, we’re just going to have to figure out how to break them down.”

Playing a traditional long ball into attack, the Laois champions piled stress on to Kilmacud, who shooting last year went a bit haywire. Paul Mannion isn’t available but Shane Walsh is. The Dublin side need to focus from the start and forewarned, they should manage.

Verdict: Kilmacud

Sunday

Connacht club SFC semi-final

Moycullen (Galway) v Strokestown (Roscommon), Tuam Stadium, 1.30

Moycullen made the running last week to beat Westport rather easily but this may be trickier. Roscommon sides have a very decent record in the championship in the past 10 years or so but despite the best efforts of Colin Compton, Moycullen are the better balanced team with county players across the pitch.

Verdict: Moycullen

Munster SHC semi-finals

Ballyea (Clare) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), Cusack Park, 1.15 – Live TG4

St Finbarr’s arrive in Ennis to try to lift the siege on Cork clubs’ fortunes in the provincial championship. The Barrs are young and lively and hurled up a storm of their own in the rainswept county final. Damien Cahalane was formidable at the back and the centrefield of Ethan Twomey and Ben Cunningham buzzed with energy.

They are comparative novices against former All-Ireland finalists Ballyea, who may well be a better team than when they won Munster. Tony Kelly leads the way and Gary Brennan has a few more weeks hurling under his belt. Physically strong and with plenty of experience, they look ready to move.

Verdict: Ballyea

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.15 – Live, TG4

Effectively the final, this brings together the last two Munster clubs to win the All-Ireland. Na Piarsaigh looked awesome in winning Limerick and have a full deck with Peter Casey’s return not just to fitness but to form giving them an edge up front whereas his brother Mike commands the defence and the irresistible force that is Will O’Donoghue dominates the middle.

Ballygunner’s methodical style, moving the ball short before picking out the full forwards, primarily Dessie Hutchinson, is a high-tempo threat on an improved playing surface. Their opponents will exert pressure physically but have they the all-court game to cope with the All-Ireland champions? It could turn on a fascinating Casey-Hutchinson shoot-out. Toss of a coin stuff.

Verdict: Ballygunner

Ulster club SHC semi-final

Portaferry (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Corrigan Park, 1.30

The champions have been able to focus on this since their alter-ego footballers exited the championship. Going for a three-in-a-row (they lost out when there was no provincial championship), Slaughneil will be wary of Portaferry, as the last time they took on Down opposition, Ballycran, they lost.

Verdict: Slaughtneil

Galway SHC final

Loughrea v St Thomas’, Pearse Stadium, 1.30

St Thomas’ are on a five-in-a-row in Galway and haven’t conceded a goal in the previous four finals, but unlike previous multiple winners, they haven’t added an All-Ireland since their maiden win 10 years ago. That is a likely motivation. Loughrea are unbeaten this season but can they stifle David Burke’s influence or shut down an in-form Conor Cooney?

Verdict: St Thomas’