Leinster Council to investigate violent scenes at Parnell Park

Leinster Council has ordered an investigation into the violent scenes at Parnell Park on Saturday. At a provincial intermediate match between Oulart The Ballagh from Wexford and Dublin’s Naomh Barróg, brawling on the pitch and in the stand was captured on social media and attracted widespread attention.

The trouble is believed to have started with a dispute over a line-ball. There was brawling on the pitch and some substitutes, seated in the stand also got involved as the trouble spilt into the crowd.

At a meeting on Monday night, the provincial council considered the referee’s report and launched an investigation into the disorder.

Ugly scenes between Naomh Barróg and Oulart-the-Ballagh. pic.twitter.com/hoOYVQRMQB — OurGame.ie (@OurGameHQ) November 12, 2022

It is hoped that additional video evidence can be sourced to facilitate the investigation and both clubs are said to be co-operating fully. It is expected that a conclusion will be reached by the end of this week and disciplinary action then taken.

READ MORE

The GAA rule book has previously encountered difficulties trying to discipline spectators, who can plead that they are not members and therefore not bound by rule. But it is thought that a small-scale event of this nature is unlikely to have attracted significant members of the general public and that consequently those identified as having played a role in the fracas are more likely to be members of the clubs involved.

Speaking on Sunday’s This Week programme on RTE Radio, Leinster chair Pat Teehan, who is a candidate for next year’s GAA presidential election, said the scenes had no place in the games.

“There is any amount of sanctions available. There are very severe sanctions which can be imposed and if necessary which will be imposed.

“We play hundreds of games every weekend in a spirit of enjoyment for both players and spectators and unfortunately we get isolated incidents which are rightly highlighted in the media and elsewhere, because they have no place in our games.

“We must deal with them in as harsh a manner as we can, but also in a fair manner.”