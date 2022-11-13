Clonmel overpower Nemo to reach Munster semi-finals

Clonmel Commercials 2-15 Nemo Rangers 1-11

Clonmel Commercials stunned Nemo Rangers with a brilliant display in the Munster Club SFC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

The Tipperary champions played with such energy that their Cork counterparts couldn’t handle and Clonmel’s margin of victory would have been even greater but for Mark Cronin’s consolation goal deep in injury-time.

The visitors led by 2-4 to 0-6 at half-time and could have been further in front. Impressive full-forward Sean O’Connor grabbed the first goal after seven minutes and Colman Kennedy the second 12 minutes later.

READ MORE

Nemo had no answer to centre-forward Jason Lonergan, who scored 0-5 from play in an eye-catching performance.

A critical seven-minute spell from the 46th minute shoved Clonmel out of sight, scoring five points without response as Jack Kennedy and Michael Quinlivan continued to dictate matters around the middle.

Clonmel now enjoyed a 2-12 to 0-10 lead as Nemo went 11 minutes without adding to their total and the Tipperary champions’ place in the semi-final against Limerick’s Newcastle West was secured well before the end.

Clonmel Commercials: M O’Reilly; J Morris, S Kennedy, J Peters; T Condon (0-1), K Fahey, P Looram (0-1); J Kennedy, M Quinlivan; Conall Kennedy (0-2), J Lonergan (0-6, one free), C Deely; Colman Kennedy (1-1), S O’Connor (1-4, two frees and one mark), R Peters.

Subs: P McGarry for R Peters (48 mins), A Matassa for Deely (58 mins), C Cannon for Fahey (59 mins), C Smith for Colman Kennedy (60 mins), S Power for O’Connor 64 mins.

Nemo Rangers: M Martin; K O’Sullivan, K Histon, K O’Donovan; C McCartan, S Cronin, K Fulgnati; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, R Dalton (0-1), J Horgan (0-1); M Cronin (1-2, one free), B O’Driscoll, L Connolly, (0-6, six frees).

Subs: P Kerrigan for Dalton and L Horgan (0-1) for O’Sullivan (half-time), C O’Brien for Fulignati (38 mins), C Dalton for C Horgan (50 mins), C O’Donovan for O’Driscoll (58 mins).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).