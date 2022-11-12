Club previews: Provincial races in full swing with Connacht and Ulster football to the fore

Nemo's Luke Connolly gets his shot away under pressure from the St Finbarr's defence in the Cork county final. Photograph: Inpho/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Saturday

Connacht club SFC quarter-final: St Kiernan’s (London) v St Mary’s Kiltoghert (Leitrim), Ruislip, 1.30 – St Kiernan’s were convincing winners over Fulham with Marcus Mangan top scoring and may well have high hopes here but St Mary’s comeback win over Mohill was impressive. Verdict: St Mary’s

Munster club SFC quarter-final: Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary), Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.15 [Live, RTE2] – A bit of history between the teams, most famously when Commercials became the first Tipp team to win Munster seven years ago. Nemo got revenge for that day three years ago and gave a colossal performance in dethroning Finbarr’s in the Cork final. They’re favourites here but the pitch will also suit Clonmel – assuming the rugby match didn’t leave too big an imprint on its award-winning surface – and if Séamus Kennedy can get to grips with Luke Connolly as successfully as he did with Upperchurch’s star forward, Paul Shanahan, this could be lively. Verdict: Nemo

Ulster club SFC quarter-final: Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh) v Gowna (Cavan), Brewster Park, 7.0 – Two teams back in the big time 16 and 20 years, respectively, after winning their most recent county titles. Home advantage might be significant given that Brewster Park can be a difficult pitch but Gowna’s experience and scoring can swing it against young and energetic opponents. Verdict: Gowna

Leinster club SHC quarter-final: Naas (Kildare) v Shinrone (Offaly), Newbridge, 1.30 – Naas’s double exploits are down to one barrel after the footballers’ defeat last week but they’re a rising force in the small-ball game, four-in-a-row Kildare winners and promoted to senior. Shinrone are coming from the opposite direction after a first county in 62 years, a convincing win over Kilcormac-Killoughey. They’ve had time to simmer down since. Verdict: Shinrone

Sunday

Connacht club SFC quarter-final: Moycullen (Galway) v Westport (Mayo), MacHale Park, 1.30 [Live, TG4] – First-time contestants in Connacht, as Moycullen won their first title in the lockdown year two seasons ago. They were fairly steeped to escape the Galway final ahead of Salthill but they have a range of county players – the Kellys, Owen Gallagher, Dessie Conneely and Peter Cooke – and look more likely to embrace this excellent chance to lift the provincial title. Westport, driven by Lee Keegan, have confounded underdog status all season and still are Mayo champions but this looks a step too far. Verdict: Moycullen

Munster club SFC quarter-final: Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v The Nire (Waterford), Cusack Park, 1.15 – Gavin Cooney fired Éire Óg’s back-to-back success in Clare whereas county hurlers Conor Gleeson – especially – and Jamie Barron were to the fore for The Nire. It’s eight years since a Waterford club beat Clare champions in this competition – The Nire defeating Cratloe after extra time. Verdict: Éire Óg

Ulster club SFC quarter-finals

Cargin (Antrim) v Naomh Conaill (Donegal), Corrigan Park, 1.30 – Naomh Conaill’s surprise win in Donegal sets them up for progress here and a crack at Ulster, which they lost narrowly to Kilcoo three years ago. Verdict: Naomh Conaill

Glen (Derry) v Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone), Celtic Park, 3.30 [Live, TG4] – Glen served notice of their intentions with another swingeing defeat of Slaughtneil when few were expecting them to repeat that particular dose. Errigal had to battle through Tyrone and will be the hardier for that progress. The Canavans 2.0, Darragh and Ruairí, command much attention but the team’s centrefield is also heavyweight. Glen’s advantage might be in a faster, tidier defence. Verdict: Glen

Ballybay (Monaghan) v Kilcoo (Down), Clones, 1.30 – Ballybay got back to their overall form this season when defusing Crossmaglen after a patchy Monaghan final. Veteran Paul Finlay got much kudos but Dessie Ward was also excellent. They face the All-Ireland champions, who appear to live on the edge an awful lot – one-point win in the county final and the various extra-time wins last season – but they always seem to finish on the right side of it. Jerome Johnston steps away from the Ballybay management because of the family clash with Kilcoo but Mark Doran, bound for Colm Collins’s Clare backroom next season, remains. Club player of the year Eugene Branagan is suspended and Ballybay have a shot at this but they don’t have the panel depth of the champions. Verdict: Kilcoo

Kilmacud's Ronan Hayes: The Dublin champions take on the Laois champions in Parnel Park on Sunday. Photograph: Inpho/Bryan Keane

Leinster club SHC quarter-finals

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Castletown-Geoghegan (Westmeath), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30 – A tough and unflinching Kilkenny final win when reduced to 14 underlined Ballyhale’s desire to complete the job this year. County man Niall O’Brien and David O’Reilly scored well for Castletown but this is a step up. Verdict: Ballyhale

St Mullin’s (Carlow) v Ferns St Aidan’s (Wexford), Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.0 – Leinster finalists three years ago, St Mullin’s will feel they have a chance against new Wexford champions Ferns. Both teams won their respective county titles three months ago. Wexford clubs haven’t impacted since the decline of Oulart. Verdict: St Aidan’s

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Clough-Ballacolla (Laois), Parnell Park, 2.30 – The Laois champions were deserved winners in this fixture last year. Kilmacud came back at them but were unable to move ahead, as Clough-Ballacolla responded each time. You’d have to imagine that the Dubliners will be still haunted by it. Verdict: Kilmacud