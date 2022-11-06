Kilmacud Crokes see off Naas in Leinster club championship

Kilmacud Crokes' Shane Horan and Rory O'Carroll in action during their team's win over Naas. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Kilmacud Crokes 3-14 Naas 0-14

Two first-half goals set Kilmacud Crokes on their way to a comfortable Leinster club SFC quarter-final victory over Naas at Parnell Park.

This was a repeat of last season’s Leinster decider which Kilmacud won 0-14 to 0-7, but any possibility of a different outcome all but disappeared in the seventh minute of the second half when Crokes netted for the third time to push 3-9 to 0-8 clear.

Crokes led 2-7 to 0-7 at the break after vastly contrasting goals by Dara Mullin and Craig Dias. Mullin capitalised on a mistake in the Kildare side’s defence by clipping a quick free to the empty Naas goal, the ball bouncing over the line as goalkeeper Luke Mullins scrambled back helplessly.

READ MORE

Naas fell five points adrift but thanks to some nice scores by Alex Beirne they cut the deficit to the minimum midway through the opening period, before Kilmacud midfielder Dias raced through the middle of the defence and unleashed an unstoppable thunderbolt beyond Mullins.

Andrew McGowan was superb throughout for Crokes. The wing back made a brilliantly timed diving block on a Darragh Kirwan shot early in the second half and moments later he provided the pass for Kenny to slide home Kilmacud’s third goal.

Kirwan popped over some lovely scores for Naas in the second half while Shane Walsh, again, and Shane Cunningham put on an exhibition with some of their point-taking as reigning Leinster champions Crokes eased to a Croke Park semi-final against Portarlington.

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; T Clancy, M Mullin, D O’Brien; C O’Shea, R O’Carroll, A McGowan; C Dias (1-0), B Shovlin; A Jones (0-2), S Walsh (0-4, two frees), S Horan (0-1); H Kenny (1-0), S Cunningham (0-4, one point from a mark), D Mullin (1-1, goal from a free, one point from a mark). Subs: T Fox (0-1) for Kenny (39 mins); C O’Connor (0-1, point from a mark) for Horan (43 mins); J Kenny for McGowan (54 mins); A Quinn for M Mullin (55 mins); B Sheehy for Cunningham (59 mins)

NAAS: L Mullins (0-2, both from 45s); C Daly, B Byrne, E Doyle; T Browne (0-1), M Maguire, Paddy McDermott; J Burke, A Beirne (0-3); B Kane, D Hanafin, Paul McDermott; E Callaghan (0-2), D Kirwan (0-4), C Doyle (0-1). Subs: J Cleary for Paul McDermott (half-time); J McKevitt for Kane (43 mins); K Cummins for C Doyle (50 mins); B Stynes (0-1) for Maguire (50 mins); E Prizeman for Browne (59 mins)

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)