Ulster Club SFC: Paul Finlay plays starring role as Ballybay prove too strong Crossmaglen

Ballybay’s Aaron Toner scores his side’s second goal in the AIB Ulster Club SFC match against Crossmaglen Rangers at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ballybay (Monaghan) 2-11 Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh) 1-9

Ballybay’s Paul Finlay revelled in his Ulster club championship debut with four crucial points in their win over Crossmaglen Rangers at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Finlay was on his honeymoon the last time they won the Monaghan championship in 2012 and missed the brief Ulster campaign that time around.

In a man-of-the-match winning performance Finlay made up for lost time and used all his experience to edge his side into the quarter-final against All-Ireland champions Kilcoo next weekend in Clones.

Kilcoo is the home club of Ballybay manager Jerome Johnston. With his three sons and further family connections in the opposing camp it will make for an interesting build-up.

On the night Drew Wylie was given the task of marking Rian O’Neill. Wylie picked up an early black card but the greater composure was shown by the Monaghan side.

Dusting themselves down from the early blow, the Pearse Brothers centre forward Shane McGuinness scored a contentious penalty.

With goal chances presented on both sides the entertaining affair was given a pure highlight selection in the form of an O’Neill pile driver. That goal looked to have given Cross the impetus but Finlay reeled them in with two points.

Ballybay trailed by a point at half-time thanks to Finlay and with Dara O’Callaghan black-carded on the stroke of the short whistle, Ballybay were about to make Cross pay.

Goalscorer McGuinness and the impressive Dessie Ward added a brace of points as they used all the numerical advantage to push on. Substitute Aaron Toner signed the death knell for Cross with a palmed goal.

Finlay rounded his tally up to four as soon as O’Callaghan returned. However, by that stage the damage was done. Ballybay, never threatened, could allow Cross to bow out with three late points.

BALLYBAY PEARSES: Julius Sniauksta; Tiernan McSkean, Micheal Hannon, Ryan Wylie; Eoin McKearney, Shane Monaghan, Colm Lennon; Drew Wylie (0-1), Dessie Ward (0-2); Ciarán Galligan, Shane McGuinness (1-2, 1-0 pen), Daniel Caraher; Paul Finlay (0-4, three frees), Christopher McGuinness (0-1), Thomas Kerr (0-1).

Subs: Aaron Toner (1-0) for Galligan (h-t), Thomas Keenan for Caraher (55 mins), Conor McArdle for S McGuinness (62), Brent Wylie for Monaghan, Shane McQuillan for C McGuinness (both 63).

CROSSMAGLEN RANGERS: Conor Deery; Tony O’Callaghan, Thomas Duffy, Alan Farrelly; Aaron Kernan, James Morgan, Paul Hughes; Stephen Morris, Rian O’Neill (1-1); Dara O’Callaghan, Callum Cumiskey, Caolan Finnegan (0-3); Cian McConville (0-3, two frees), Jamie Clarke (0-1). Ronan Fitzpatrick (0-1).

Subs: Chris Crowley for Farrelly (37 mins), Daniel Cumiskey for D O’Callaghan (48), Orin McKeown for Hughes (52).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan Gaels)