GAA to stream exclusive live championship games on GAAGO platform from next summer

Ciarán Kilkenny and Liam Sheedy at the launch of GAAGO. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The GAA will stream exclusive live championship games on its GAAGO digital platform from 2023 onwards.

But in announcing the details of the new five-year broadcast rights deal, no major player has been added to the package to replace of Sky Sports, who on Monday announced they were stepping away after nine years.

RTÉ will continue to show 31 championship games and will now also broadcast a second highlights show while retaining The Sunday Game programme.

With Eir having already exited the market, all National League games will be split between RTÉ and TG4, with the Irish-language station also continuing to carry a Monday night highlights programme.

BBC will show 10 league games involving Ulster counties, while they will also broadcast at least one of the All-Ireland finals on its wider international network.

“Following the successful expansion of GAAGO’s streaming footprint during the pandemic, exclusive championship games will be made available on the platform in Ireland and overseas from the 2023 season onwards,” stated the GAA.

“RTÉ television will continue to show 31 championship games across the island of Ireland and the BBC retains its Ulster SFC rights.

“BBC will also simulcast with RTÉ the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in addition to broadcasting at least one of the finals on the wider BBC TV network annually.

“RTÉ will televise the Joe McDonagh cup final, both Tailteann cup semi-finals and the final for the next five years. Additional streaming details from these competitions will follow in due course.

“A new sharing arrangement between RTÉ and TG4 will see an increase in the number of Saturday night free to air Allianz League games broadcast while TG4 will continue to broadcast Sunday afternoon and non-regular round Allianz League games.

“BBC will also stream up to 10 Allianz League games involving Ulster teams per season.”

Overall, approximately 200 games will be broadcast every year.

On radio, RTÉ and Raidió na Gaeltachta retain exclusive national live rights while Bauer Media will continue to provide radio score-flash updates on Today FM and Newstalk. BBC Radio Ulster and 24 local IBI radio stations nationwide have also retained their rights.