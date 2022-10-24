Sky Sports and GAA end nine-year broadcasting deal

Sky Sports will not be part of the GAA’s new broadcast deal after the parties were unable to reach an agreement for the subscription channel to remain involved.

Sky Sports, a rights partner with the GAA since 2014, released a statement on Monday saying the nine-year partnership had ended “by mutual consent”, meaning they will not be involved in the new five-year rights package that is under negotiation.

“Despite our participation in the broadcast rights bidding process, lengthy negotiations and a strong willingness on both sides to continue our partnership, Sky and the GAA have been unable to reach a renewal agreement,” said JD Buckley, chief executive of Sky Ireland.

It is understood Sky actually wanted to increase their output of live championship matches, and examined the possibility of broadcasting National League games. However, an agreement could not be reached – leading to Sky exiting the market place for now.

“A factor in this decision has been the new shortened GAA season and its knock-on impact on the number of games Sky Sports wanted to broadcast,” added Buckley.

“We came on board as official GAA broadcast partner in 2014 and since then, we have made significant investments in GAA – from grassroots initiatives and youth forums; to marketing initiatives and our sponsorship of the annual GAA Development Conference.

“During that time, our broadcast partnership also brought GAA to new and international audiences, driving growth in support.”

The deal between the GAA and Sky did not always sit comfortably with many traditionalists within the association, but their departure from the negotiations will now bring fresh challenges for Croke Park officials.

“I would also like to thank Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy, GAA Commercial Director, Peter McKenna, and the wider GAA team for their support throughout our partnership,” stated Buckley.

“Both parties are committed to identifying potential future partnership opportunities.”