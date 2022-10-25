Former Tipperary hurler Paul Kelly named as new Dublin camogie manager

Former Tipperary hurler Paul Kelly has been appointed Dublin senior camogie manager.

Kelly, an All-Ireland winner in 2001 and 2010, has been given a three-year term in the capital. The two-time All Star, who has managed his native Mullinahone in hurling and women’s football, replaces Adrian O’Sullivan in the position.

Gerry McQuaid and Micky McCullagh have been confirmed as part of Kelly’s management team. McQuaid was coach to the Wexford camogie team when they won three All-Ireland titles on the bounce between 2010-12.

McCullagh has worked as a coach with Ballyboden while he also had spells involved with the Kilkenny camogie team under Angela Downey, and the Dublin hurlers during Mattie Kenny’s tenure.

“Dublin Camogie are delighted to announce Paul Kelly as our new senior Camogie manager. Paul and his management team come to Dublin with a wealth of experience having played and managed at top level. We wish Paul, his management team and players the very best for the upcoming season,” stated Dublin camogie chairman Karl O’Brien.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny’s Miriam Walsh, Cork’s Katrina Mackey and Waterford’s Lorraine Bray have been named on the shortlist for 2022 Camogie Player of the Year.

Walsh was superb in the Kilkenny attack as they captured the O’Duffy Cup, while Mackey was a key player in Cork’s progress to the final. Bray was instrumental in her side reaching a first All-Ireland semi-final since 1959.

Cork’s Joanne Casey has been nominated for the intermediate award, alongside Galway pair Lisa Casserly and Niamh McPeake.

In the junior grade, an Antrim player will definitely pick up the honour as team-mates Dervla Cosgrove, Aine Graham and Emma Laverty are the three players in contention.

The winners will be announced at the PwC Camogie All Stars on November 26th at Croke Park.