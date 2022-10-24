Meath’s Emma Duggan among nominees for TG4 Players’ Player of the Year

Meath’s Emma Duggan is one of three nominees for the 2022 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year award.

Duggan is joined on the shortlist by Kerry forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin.

Vikki Wall picked up the senior accolade in 2021 after starring for the Meath women in their breakthrough success when securing a first All-Ireland senior football title. However, it is the other component of Meath’s deadly duo that has been nominated this season with Duggan’s immense contribution in helping the Royals retain the Brendan Martin Cup acknowledged. The Dunboyne player, despite only completing her Leaving Certificate in the summer of 2021, is already one of the standout stars in the women’s game.

She scored 1-12 during this year’s championship but also proved to be much more than merely a score-getter, with Duggan displaying her versatility and willingness to track back to fit in Meath’s counter-attacking system. She regularly forced turnovers while covering defensive duties during Meath’s campaign.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh has been one of Kerry’s greatest servants and she was key to the Kingdom’s march towards an All-Ireland final appearance this year, their first since 2012. She finished the championship with a personal tally of 4-24 but while she registered 1-2 in the decider against the Royals, it was a largely frustrating afternoon at Croke Park for Kerry.

McLaughlin was Donegal’s on-field leader as they contested the Division One National League final this season while they also pulled off one of the shocks of the year by beating Dublin in an All-Ireland quarter-final.

The shortlist for the Intermediate Player of the Year is comprised entirely of footballers from All-Ireland IFC winners Laois.

Mo Nerney, who claimed the Golden boot award after finishing as top scorer in the 2022 championships with a total of 5-31, is nominated alongside her Laois colleagues Aisling Donoher and Erone Fitzpatrick. Donoher received the Player of the Match award following the O’Moore County’s All-Ireland intermediate final victory over Wexford.

In the junior grade, Cathy Carey — who captained Antrim to All-Ireland JFC success — is nominated, as are Fermanagh pair Bláithín Bogue and Eimear Smyth. Carey was awarded the Player of the Match award after Antrim’s victory over Fermanagh in the All-Ireland final replay. Smyth, who scored of 5-27 for the Erne County during the championship, previously won the TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

The nominees in all three categories have all been selected by their fellow players, who could not vote for their own team-mates. The winners will be revealed at the 2022 TG4 All Star awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19th.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry), Emma Duggan (Meath)

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Aisling Donoher (Laois), Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois), Mo Nerney (Laois)

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Cathy Carey (Antrim), Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh), Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)