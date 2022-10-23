Lavin’s late, late show sees Strokestown edge out Boyle

STROKESTOWN 0-11 BOYLE 0-10

Tony Lavin’s late, late show fired Strokestown to the most dramatic of Roscommon SFC final victories at Dr Hyde Park.

Lavin, who was only introduced from the bench in the second minute of injury-time, etched his name in the history books by curling over the match-winning score with what was effectively the last kick of the game in the 65th minute as referee Oliver Kelly blew the final whistle on the resulting kickout. It is Strokestown’s first county title since 2002, and their 11th in total.

The manner of defeat was heartbeaking for a Boyle side searching for a first Roscommon title since 1927. They led 0-9 to 0-8 in the 56th minute only for Colin Compton to bring Strokestown level in the last minute of normal time.

A close range free by Diarmuid McGann edged Strokestown back in front in the opening minute of injury-time but the game appeared to be heading for extra-time when Donie Smith’s superb booming free from approximately 50 metres out tied the contest once again in the 64th minute.

In the build-up to that score, Lavin had given away possession at the other end of the field – but seconds later the sub was to become the Strokestown hero, collecting a pass from McGann before floating over the winning score.

The sides had been level on 0-6 apiece at the interval, following a half in which both teams suffered serious injuries, to Boyle’s Cian McKeown and Strokestown’s Paddy Brogan.

STROKESTOWN: N Curley (0-1, one free); T Gibbons, S Mullooly, D Neary; C Regan (0-1), C Neary, C Brogan; D Butler, Cathal Compton; K Murphy (0-1), D McGann (0-4, four frees), P Brogan; S McGinley, Colin Compton (0-2), C Lavin (0-1). Subs: M Kavanagh for Brogan (29 mins); M Fallon for Murphy (56 mins); T Lavin (0-1) for McGinley (62 mins)

BOYLE: R Kearney; L Glennon, C Flanagan, D Casey; K Cox, T McKenna, E Smith (0-1); R Hanmore, E McGrath; C Feely (0-1, one 45), S Purcell, D East; D Cregg (0-2), D Smith (0-5, two frees), C McKeon. Subs: C Goldrick (0-1, one free) for McKeon (20 mins); E Kerins for Hanmore (44 mins); J Moran for Flanagan (58 mins); M O’Connor for Feely (63 mins)

Referee: O Kelly (St Faithleach’s)