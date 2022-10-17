GAA and gardaí investigate alleged assault of under-9s player

The GAA Munster Council confirmed it was conducting an investigation into the alleged assault at the underage blitz. File image: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Gardaí and the GAA’s Munster Council are conducting investigations into an alleged assault at an under-9s hurling blitz in Thurles, Co Tipperary on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged the young player was assaulted by a non-playing adult who entered the playing area.

Gardaí said they were alerted shortly after 1pm to the alleged incident and “enquiries into the matter are ongoing”.

“As the incident involves young persons An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time,” a Garda spokesman said on Monday.

The Munster Council also confirmed it was conducting an investigation into the alleged assault at the underage blitz.

The incident comes following recent controversies involving pitch-encroachments which saw GAA referees in Wexford and Roscommon injured.