Creation of GAA chief medical officer role a priority for GPA

Fittingly, the Gaelic Players’ Association’s post-agm media briefing took place at the Radisson Blu hotel next to Dublin Airport, because clearly there are issues the players’ body are keen to whoosh down the runway and others they would prefer remained grounded.

The seemingly unhurried pace of the integration process between the Gaelic Athletic Association, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association is a frustration and certainly something the GPA would like to see get off the tarmac.

The creation of a chief medical officer (CMO) across the three Gaelic games organisations is something they believe now needs to be put in place. At Saturday’s agm in Portlaoise, the GPA passed a motion calling for such a position to be created.

“I think it’s a gap that needs to be filled and filled quite urgently,” said Ciarán Barr, the GPA’s head of finance and operations.

In particular, the increased awareness and discussion around concussion in sport has highlighted the need for the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to create a CMO role with responsibility across the three bodies, says Barr.

“If you look across lots of sports in the world. Concussion is probably the easiest one to talk about, the most publicised.

“Look at the way rugby has changed the nature of its game from 20 years ago to today and what is a red card offence in rugby is completely different to what it was 20 years ago. Because they are very clearly aware that they need to have a sustainable game where people aren’t injured and critically injured, so that’s one great example.

“And where does that all come from? It came from medical professionals saying this is the outcome of this activity so you need to change the activity to get a different outcome, whether that’s in the tackle or in contact.

“Another example would be the female athlete, how the female athlete at this elite level is adapting and their bodies are performing and how they adapt to nutrition and medicine etc compared to a male body. Is there a study on that in Gaelic games? Is there any analysis on what’s happening with elite male players versus female players? No.”

Barr would see the CMO proposing rule changes to make the games safer and does not believe the GAA’s Medical, Scientific and Welfare Committee is capable of addressing the broad portfolio in this area.

“No, it’s not. And it’s a committee so they’re meeting and they’re volunteers, they’re meeting once a month, once every two months, it’s not enough. Look at the amount of players that play Gaelic games, there’s like 300,000 or 400,000 members of the association. It’s not enough.”

Monaghan captain Ryan Wylie lifts the Dr McKenna Cup. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

However, the GPA believe enough is enough when it comes to the provincial preseason competitions, and they want the likes of the McKenna Cup and O’Byrne Cup to be discontinued.

“We have lobbied at Central Council for the removal of preseason competitions,” said CEO Tom Parsons.

The GPA pushed for a return to collective training for November 24th rather than in early December, saying because there are preseason competitions scheduled that players required an appropriate block of training before returning to action.

“It’s driven by sports science, for player welfare and the player to be prepared for the intercounty season they need a minimum of six weeks of phased loading,” added Parsons.

And the GPA say there should be penalties imposed on individuals and units who sidestep the back to training regulations, something which is part of their ongoing discussions with the GAA on contact hours.

“There needs to be consequences on management, county board and players, if it’s a breach in rule there needs to be consequences — whether it be home advantage, points deduction in the league, but there needs to be consequences on all parties.

“Yes, the GPA will play our part but it can’t be on the sole responsibility of players, and that’s a very strong point. The contact hours policy, there will be joint responsibility for sure.”

As for integration, well the plane remains very much on the runway right now. It will eventually get airborne, but while all of the relevant passengers appear ready to fly there is still nobody in the cockpit.

“On Saturday the reflection from the floor was a frustration in the speed at which the plates are seeing a timeline,” admitted Parsons.

“It’s been seven months since the motions have been passed. Why does it take seven months to nominate a chair of that integration process, so speed and timelines are something that players are looking to see some visibility on.

“We have asked to be part of the integration committee. We have asked to present to the integration committee, which we have been told we will be able to present to on the perspective of intercounty players.”