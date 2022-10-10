GPA calls for end to preseason intercounty competitions

The Gaelic Players’ Association want the provincial preseason competitions to be discontinued.

Traditionally, the intercounty campaign begins annually with the pre-national league provincial competitions such as the McKenna Cup, O’Byrne Cup and Munster senior hurling league.

However, the GPA has called for them to be removed from the GAA calendar — which they say would then allow a later return to collective training.

“We have lobbied at Central Council for the removal of preseason competitions,” said GPA CEO Tom Parsons. “They are competitive competitions. Had those competitions been removed, we could have pushed the return to training date into December. But because they are starting in early January, it’s important to get those six weeks.”

The GPA pushed for a return to training date of November 24th rather than in early December, saying with preseason competitions scheduled that players required an appropriate block of training before returning to action.

“It’s driven by sports science, for player welfare and the player to be prepared for the intercounty season they need a minimum of six weeks of phased loading,” said Parsons.

“If there is not a building up in preseason, you’re going to have significant injuries in the on-season.

“Was 2022 successful from an injury prevalence perspective? No, not if 46 per cent of our players are having a six plus week injury. A six week injury is typically a soft tissue injury, which is often from load management.

“There would be a lot of sports science that would say that November 24th is the absolute minimum.”

On occasions, some of the preseason competitions have actually started in late December rather than early January.

“Our line would be that they are to commence in January to allow that uninterrupted window,” stated Parsons.