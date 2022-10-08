GPA chief Parsons reiterates ‘collective responsibility’ involved in ensuring equality

Gaelic Players’ Association chief executive Tom Parsons says there remains a collective responsibility on all stakeholders to ensure equality for female players.

Parsons raised the issue during his report to the GPA’s annual general meeting in Portlaoise on Saturday, at which all six motions on the agenda were passed unanimously.

On the issue of the GAA, Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association moving towards integration, the former Mayo footballer said there remained a road to travel on the journey of equality.

“As one united players’ association we have been building the relationship with the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association,” said Parsons.

“In particular I want to thank LGFA ceo Helen O’Rourke and CA ceo Sinéad McNulty for their work in this regard. I do think it is important to put on the record that the GPA is the official representative body for all intercounty players.

“We work with the LGFA and CA on securing and distributing Government funding. It continues to be imperative that we promote solidarity and co-operation between intercounty players, their players’ association and our national governing bodies.

“Following the WGPA Levelling the Field report and various engagements on the topic of equality, the Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers increased funding for female players to €2.4 million from €700,000, an increase of €1.7 million, in 2021.

“The challenge still remains that there is no charter in place for female players, but the GPA is committed to the pursuit of equality with the NGBs.

“There is a collective responsibility across the NGBs and players to fast-track progress on delivering improved standards for females in our games. I am delighted that someone of the calibre of former president of Ireland Mary McAleese has been appointed to chair the Gaelic games integration process.”

Parsons said the GPA and GAA relationship was “professional and strong”, adding that “naturally, we don’t always see eye to eye on every matter, however, that is the nature of the relationship between a players’ body and a national governing body.”

He also spoke about the commitment given by intercounty players, believing occasionally their efforts are not properly recognised.

“Gaelic games may be an amateur sport (which we endorse), but our intercounty athletes are far from amateur with the extraordinary performance levels we see today.

“The high-performance culture in our intercounty game is something we all should celebrate and recognise, sadly its often labelled as a problem.”

The six motions passed were:

1: To ringfence and distribute surplus generated in 2021 for woman and vulnerable member initiatives, to support players most in need.

2: To call upon the NGBs for the immediate creation of chief medical officer post within Gaelic games.

3: To increase national executive committee [NEC] from 16 to 20 members.

4: To update gender balance of the NEC.

5: To call upon the NGBs to review sourcing standards for all gear and equipment used for the purposes of any activity related to the intercounty game, with a view to implementing sustainable sourcing guarantees.

6: To change wording in constitution to update from Transitional NEC.