Kilkenny lead the way with 11 camogie All Star nominations

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead the way with 11 players included on the 36-strong list of 2022 PwC Camogie All Star nominees.

A total of six counties are represented, with Cork picking up ten nominations, seven for Waterford, five for Galway, two for Dublin and one for Limerick.

The Cats beat Cork by a single point in this year’s All-Ireland senior camogie final at Croke Park. The shortlist for Manager of the Year is Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Cathal Murray (Galway) and joint Antrim managers Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden.

The presentations of the awards will take place at a banquet in Croke Park on Saturday, November 26th.

Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022:

Goalkeepers: Amy Lee (Cork), Aoife Norris (Kilkenny), Brianna O’ Regan (Waterford)

Corner backs: Libby Coppinger (Cork), Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)

Full backs: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Iona Heffernan (Waterford), Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Half backs: Laura Hayes (Cork), Laura Murphy (Kilkenny), Orla Hickey (Waterford), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Centre backs: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Laura Treacy (Cork), Roisin Black (Galway)

Midfielders: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Hannah Looney (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Lorraine Bray (Waterford)

Half forwards: Abby Flynn (Waterford), Caoimhe Costello (Limerick), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)

Centre forwards: Aisling Maher (Dublin), Beth Carton (Waterford), Fiona Keating (Cork)

Corner forwards: Aisling O’Neill (Dublin), Katie Nolan (Kilkenny), Katriona Mackey (Cork), Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full forwards: Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Amy O’ Connor (Cork), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year: Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim), Cathal Murray (Galway)