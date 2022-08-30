With All-Ireland dream fulfilled, Tyrone’s Conor McKenna looks to reignite AFL career

The planes, as Tyrone need no reminding, continue to fly both ways.

Just days after Darragh Joyce was delisted, casting doubts on his Aussie Rules future, and merely hours before Colin O’Riordan’s AFL retirement was announced, it emerged that Conor McKenna was packing up and planning to reignite his playing career Down Under.

For Tyrone, the departure gates have witnessed more life than the arrivals halls over the past 12 months. McKenna now joins the likes of Tiernan McCann, Mark Bradley, Ronan O’Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy, Lee Brennan and Paul Donaghy in stepping away from the panel since last September’s All-Ireland success.

McKenna, who signed a rookie contract with Essendon in October 2014, returned to Ireland in autumn 2020. He made 79 appearances for the Bombers and while never fully closing the door on his AFL career, few players have gone back for a second bite. However, after approaches from clubs in Australia reawakened that very possibility, McKenna has now decided to pursue a professional career Down Under once more.

On Sunday the 26-year-old helped Eglish secure the Division 2 league title in Tyrone, scoring three points, creating two goals, and generally orchestrating the game as they beat Naomh Eoghan 4-12 to 0-7. His team-mates were aware of McKenna’s plans before the game.

On Monday morning, Eglish manager Mattie McGleenan opened the team WhatsApp group and fired in an old photo. When the players clicked on the message, smiling back at them was their younger selves.

“It was a photo of the team I had when they were under-13. Most of that same group were involved on Sunday, including Conor McKenna,” said McGleenan. “I just thought it was a nice picture to remind us about how far we’ve come and how long most of those lads have played football together.

“Conor is an outstanding young man and we are blessed to have him in our club. He addressed the group during the week and told the players his plans. That’s Conor, those players are lads he grew up with, he has known them all his life, so he was going to tell them so that they didn’t find out somewhere else.”

McGleenan has “no doubt” McKenna’s second coming in Australia will be a success, but former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley, reacting to the news, expressed caution when speaking on SEN radio on Monday. “What I need to say about the Irish boys – and it’s not all of them and this is tarring them with the [same] brush a little bit – but it’s a little bit like the international BBL [Big Bash League in cricket] guys, how long are you going to be here?” he said.

Either way, McKenna will be staying in Tyrone until the end of the season, so Eglish will have him for their upcoming championship campaign. After that, it remains to be seen exactly where he will end up, but reports from Australia have suggested interest from Geelong, Brisbane and Port Adelaide.

“Conor will give us everything he has, because that is how he has always played. The whole professional thing, it never changed him, never altered his character. He’s still the very same, there is great humility there,” said McGleenan.

“His dream was to come home and win an All-Ireland with Tyrone and he’s done that. I imagine he wants to win the AFL title now. He loves cups – the enthusiasm he celebrated last Sunday’s win was the same as if he had won in Croke Park. We don’t look at it as losing Conor, everybody in the club is delighted for him, and we were just delighted we got him back for the last few years.”

Colin O'Riordan has been forced to retire from the AFL due to a persistent hip problem. Photograph: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

While McKenna’s AFL career is about to restart, O’Riordan’s time playing the game is over, the Tipperary footballer being forced to retire at just 26 years of age because of a persistent hip injury.

O’Riordan joined Sydney Swans in 2015 and made 34 appearances. He was voted clubman of the season in 2021, but injury again curtailed his impact this season where he managed just five appearances. It is not believed O’Riordan will be returning to Ireland immediately, with plans to remain in Australia for now with his partner Louise.

Tipperary manager David Power was aware of O’Riordan’s ongoing injury issues and in many ways feels thankful he was available to be part of the Premier County’s historic Munster SFC triumph in 2020.

O’Riordan returned to Ireland during that pandemic-hit year and was given permission by Sydney Swans to play in the provincial final, when Tipp beat Cork to win the Munster title for the first time since 1935. Having been a catalyst in Tipp’s football revolution when they won the 2011 All-Ireland minor title, it was fitting he was there.

“Colin was only 15 when he played in that All-Ireland minor final, people forget that. He has been a model of a player all of his life, a leadership figure even back then. I’ll never forget the first night he came back in with us in 2020, just the bounce it gave to the group,” recalled Power.

“Fair play to Sydney Swans for allowing him to feature in that Munster final. He not only played a key role in the game, but he also played a huge role in the dressingroom. His leadership qualities and drive instilled belief in the panel.

“It was great he got to complete the set of Munster medals. In the likes of Kerry they are handing out medals every second year, but for somebody from Tipperary to win Munster football medals at minor, under-21 and senior is an incredible achievement.

“Obviously it would be brilliant to have him back to play for Tipperary, but we will give Colin some breathing space. He might have other plans and goals he wants to pursue and I’ve no doubt he will be a success in whatever he chooses.”

Still, there remains some unfinished business for the Tipperary crew of 2020. Due to Covid, and because of an understandable desire to mark that milestone success, the players have yet to physically receive their medals – so the long-awaited presentation night will finally take place on December 23rd, and O’Riordan has told management he will be there.