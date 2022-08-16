Kieran McGeeney remaining as Armagh manager for a ninth season

Kieran McGeeney will remain as manager of the Armagh senior footballers for a ninth season, the county board confirmed on Tuesday night.

Armagh impressed in this year’s Division 1 of the league, finishing third, and went out of the championship in the All-Ireland quarter-final on penalties to eventual finalists Galway. Playing an attractive brand of kick-passing, high intensity football, their season was marred by an Ulster championship defeat to Donegal who they went on to beat in the qualifiers, and then the ugly brawl at the end of normal time in that defeat to Galway.

Armagh have not won, or reached an Ulster final since 2008. McGeeney took over from Paul Grimley as manager of his native county in 2015, after managing Kildare from 2007 to 2013.

Out of all the current intercounty football managers, only Clare manager Colm Collins has been in his role for longer than McGeeney, now 50.