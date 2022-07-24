LIVE: All-Ireland final - Kerry v Galway

The 2022 All-Ireland football final between Kerry and Galway throws in at 3.30pm at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Hello and welcome… It’s All-Ireland football final day! Kerry v Galway throws in at Croke Park at 3.30pm and it promises to be a serious game of football!

For just the fourth time in the past 12 years a team other than Dublin will walk up the steps of the Hogan Stand at the season’s end. The Kingdom and Tribesmen are first and third on the roll of the honour but Kerry come to Croke Park looking to win their first title since 2014, and Galway haven’t lifted Sam Maguire since 2001.

Two of the traditional football powerhouses, both with a modern and defensive look to them this year but we should still be expecting a high quality contest here today with all the basic skills of the game executed to the highest standard!

Keep in touch via Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!!

Kerry 0-6 Galway 0-6 (26′) Gleeson’s short free is straight to Clifford but Daly’s tackling is brilliant and forces a poor shot. Galway then scramble all over O’Brien who picks up the breaks and he kicks wide under pressure. A let off for the Connacht champions.

Kerry 0-6 Galway 0-6 (23′) Kerry go long again, and Clifford judges the flight of it best and grabs it over head. Takes and points the mark. He then picks up a yellow for a high tackle on Kelly.

Kerry 0-5 Galway 0-6 (22′) Matthew Tierney takes contact brilliantly and wins a free. Walsh slots it off his left! Damien Comer then almost turns over a short kickout but Kerry just about work it out!

Kerry 0-5 Galway 0-5 (20′) Stephen O’Brien carries brilliantly through traffic and points from the edge of the D. Level game after three in a row for the Kingdom!

Kerry 0-4 Galway 0-5 (18′) Clifford loses his man with a run across the play, and from just inside the 45 he’s given way too much space and floats it over. You can’t give the man an inch.

Kerry 0-3 Galway 0-5 (17′) Shane Walsh takes it down the left wing, he cuts inside, shows his pace to make the space to shoot and from 40m he bends over a magical right footed score. Walsh is on it today!! Geaney responds with a good mark and point!

Kerry 0-2 Galway 0-4 (14′) David Clifford taps over a free for his second point. Paul Geaney then kicks his second wide, the latest from a tight angle in the left corner.

Kerry 0-1 Galway 0-4 (13′) Jason Foley is the wrong man at the end of a swift Kerry attack and he blazes his shot wide from 25m. Patrick Kelly then dominates White under the long kickout. Walsh is picked up inside and fouled. He gets up and taps it over but looks to have picked up a dead leg.

Kerry 0-1 Galway 0-3 (9′) Shane Walsh gets out in, front sprints into space and backs himself from 40m. What a score! Galway’s forward line is linking up very nicely early on.

Kerry 0-1 Galway 0-2 (8′) Tadhg Morley grabs a long Galway kickout and Diarmuid O’Connor goes on a strong run but shoots wide. Sean Kelly looks to be marking David Clifford.

John Daly then picks out Johnny Heaney with a wonder pass and a brave Stephen O’Brien block sends his goal effort over the bar. Clifford then wins a mark over his head and taps it over!

Kerry 0-0 Galway 0-1 (3′) Galway go long with their first kickout and Jack Barry grabs it. Gavin White then launches another long ball in on Gleeson who opts to fist it away again. Galway’s first attack then sees Liam Silke’s shot go out for a 45 after a slight block. Shane Walsh nails the 45!

Kerry 0-0 Galway 0-0 (1′) GAME ON! Paul Conroy touches the ball on the ground from the throw-in. David Moran launches the free in to the square and Connor Gleeson comes out to fist clear. It’s out for a 45 and Sean O’Shea sends it wide (a rare miss).

Team news. No late changes to either side . Gavin White has won his fitness race and starts in the Kerry half back line.

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; David Moran, Jack Barry; Diarmuid O’Connor, Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Paul Geaney.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Patrick Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Galway fans are reminiscing in Croke Park - PJ is spraying passes during the warm up!

Going off Galways warm up P Joyce could be spraying ball into Comer at some stage today 😄🤞 pic.twitter.com/YRyOuMLlrl — Mickey Quinn (@mickeyq06) July 24, 2022

All-Ireland football final: It’s Kerry’s to lose and Joyce’s men will have to come armed with a comprehensive game plan to deny the hungry Kingdom glory, writes Jim McGuinnesshttps://t.co/zoVFxATfz5 — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) July 24, 2022

Kerry have suffered, reset and prepared for this weekend all year. In every sense it has now arrived

Check out Sean Moran’s preview in full here - he fancies Kerry for the win!

KERRY

Jack O’Connor is back at the helm in the Kingdom and they started the season off with a league title following a hammering of Mayo in the final. David Clifford and Sean O’Shea have been in unstoppable form and Jack has brought in Paddy Tally to coach the team’s defensive system.

Diarmuid O’Connor or Adrian Spillane start in the half forward line to lend a hand around the middle and Kerry have tried to be that bit more pragmatic.

Munster was navigated as easily as usual. An injury-hit Mayo caused little problems in the quarter-final, Dublin came without Con O’Callaghan or the confidence and depth of previous years, but Kerry got over the line against them too. Two of the biggest teams of the past decade down, they go in as big favourites today.

Dara Moynihan picked up an injury in training and is a loss for his impact off the bench, he’d probably be their first sub in. But if they can test the Galway full back line and goalkeeper out with some long high ball, do damage early on before Galway build confidence, and if they can get on top around the middle, they’ll likely deliver on that favouritism. Yet they’ve managed to find a way not to in recent years!

[ David Clifford carries the torch for Kerry just as Maurice Fitzgerald did before him ]

Route to the final...

GALWAY

After sealing promotion back to Division 1 with relative ease, Galway again raised questions over their defence and consistency by losing the final game to Roscommon and then the league final to the Rossies. They bounced back however with wins over Mayo and Roscommon in Connacht, backing that up with a thrilling penalty shoot out victory over Armagh in the quarter-final.

All teams Galway have beaten already in recent years, but to do so in three games in a row caught the attention. Galway then delivered on the expectation that they rise to the occasion on the big day in Croke Park with a semi-final win over Derry, and they’re now one win away from a first All-Ireland in 21 years.

There was a lot of talk pre-season of some players departing the Galway squad unhappy with the set-up, but without doubt Pádraic Joyce is the man the Tribesmen want to be leading them at this stage of the season. Expect his confidence and leadership to shine through in the Galway team this afternoon.

With Sean Kelly, Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid, Matthew Tierney, Damien Comer and Shane Walsh they match up against anyone and have a lovely balance to their forward line, BUT they have been starting games very slowly, their bench looks a bit light and their last line of defence has struggled.

[ Memories of maroon magic still linger through the decades ]

[ St Jarlath’s long reach still guiding the spirit of Galway football ]

Teams (as per programme)

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; David Moran, Jack Barry; Diarmuid O’Connor, Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Paul Geaney.

[ Darragh Ó Sé's player-by-player guide to the Kerry team ]

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Patrick Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

[ Kevin McStay’s player-by-player guide to the Galway team to face Kerry ]