Kerry player ratings: David Clifford produces a masterclass in Gaelic football

Kerry's David Clifford celebrates one of his eight points during Sunday's All-Ireland final win over Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

1 Shane Ryan

(Laszlo Geczo/Inpho)

Brilliantly composed kick-outs long and short, nicely varied, spared any critical saves by repeated blocking by his defence. Super calm in tense endgame. Rating: 8

2 Graham O’Sullivan

(James Crombie/Inpho)

Outstanding athleticism throughout but grew in stature as game wore on, kept Robert Finnerty out of the game, and added a superb point of his own to boot. Provided a bang-on pass too for a David Clifford score. Rating: 9

3 Jason Foley

(James Crombie/Inpho)

Stuck to Damien Comer like glue from early on and played a critical role in keeping him scoreless, rounding off his best season to date in style. Also made some critical moves bringing ball out of defence with pace. Rating: 8

4 Tom O’Sullivan

(Bryan Keane/Inpho)

Ouch! Okay near impossible to mark Shane Walsh given the game he produced, the Dingle man still kept his composure to stop the bleed in the final quarter, unlucky to miss a score on the hour. Rating: 5

5 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch

(Laszlo Geczo/Inpho)

Hungry for possession as ever, even under pressure, and made several powerful bursts forward. He was central to Kerry’s tightening up at the back in the second half. Slipped some ball too, still rounds off a fine season. Rating: 7

6 Tadhg Morley

(Laszlo Geczo/Inpho)

Directed play with terrific pace and vitality, fetching countless balls and very effective in the counter-attack. Grew into the game like others around him, inspired and inspired. Rating: 8

7 Gavin White

(James Crombie/Inpho)

So much for injury-scare. Despite only one pregame session, his fitness and commitment were unwavering, one of his best games to date. Brilliant point late on to wrap it up. Rating: 9

8 David Moran

(James Crombie/Inpho)

Struggled to get into his game, mistiming a few tackles and misfiring a few passes too, one late in the first half going badly astray. Whipped off at half-time in brave move by management. Rating: 6

9 Jack Barry

(James Crombie/Inpho)

Out-shone by Cillian McDaid in parts before eventually getting stuck into the game in the second half when needed most, often turning defensive and also smart use of possession. Rating: 8

10 Diarmuid O’Connor

(Laszlo Geczo/Inpho)

Some poor shot selection early on, sending his first wide, appearing a bit rattled, but hit a nice point early in the second half and settled more once moving to midfield. Rating: 7

11 Seán O’Shea

(Bryan Keane/Inpho)

Confidence knocked it seemed after sending his first free wide, and superbly marshalled by Liam Silke, still he made two crucial plays in added time to help Kerry seal it. Rating: 7

12 Stephen O’Brien

(James Crombie/Inpho)

Made two incredible blocks in the first half, the first denying Johnny Heaney a possible goal, ran from end to end and scored one beauty from play too. Replaced after giving his tireless everything. Rating: 8

13 Paudie Clifford

(James Crombie/Inpho)

Soared into the game in the second half, scoring two major points from play, harassing and hungry for the ball, one of the telling differences in the end. Rating: 8

14 David Clifford

(James Crombie/Inpho)

Rose above all the expectation and pressure to produce another masterclass in Gaelic football, his free from under the Cusack Stand in the 67th minute the critical score of the game. Football of the year. Rating: 9

15 Paul Geaney

(Laszlo Geczo/Inpho)

Rattled by something early on despite all his experience, won ball all right only poor shot selection, shooting one wide when should have known better. Still a big call talking him off, turned out the right one. Rating: 6

Bench

(Laszlo Geczo/Inpho)

Effectively won the game for Kerry, Killian Spillane scoring twice from play at critical times, his energy and enthusiasm infectious. Joe O’Connor and Michael Burns also injected added pace, with Paul Murphy adding some stability in defence. Rating: 9

Manager: Jack O’Connor

(Ryan Byrne/Inpho)

This is what Jack O’Connor came back for, and he was tested to the hilt for it too, against Dublin and here again. The big half-time calls made by himself, Diarmuid Murphy and Michael Quirke turned the game back in Kerry’s favour. Rating: 10

