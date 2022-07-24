Henry Shefflin among Kilkenny players past and present to pay tribute to Brian Cody

Henry Shefflin has put handshake-gate to the side to wish his former manager Brian Cody the best following his decision to step down as Kilkenny hurling manager — after 24 seasons and 11 All-Ireland titles.

The frosty exchanges between the two after Galway and Kilkenny’s encounters this year captured the attention, but Shefflin who is now managing Galway after a glittering playing career under Cody was quick to pay tribute as the news broke: “End of an Era, memories which will be treasured forever. Best wishes Brian.”

Among his former team-mates to do likewise, Eddie Brennan the former Laois manager and eight-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny posted: “There aren’t enough words to do the man justice I got to live a dream and play for Kilkenny. Thank you so much Brian Cody.”

Another forward on the four-in-a-row team of 2009, Eoin Larkin asked: “Brian Cody. Where do you want your statue???”

While the centre back on that team and winner of seven All-Irelands, Brian Hogan also thanked his old manager for the years of service: “Hard to believe that Brian won’t be managing the Kilkenny team next year. Lucky enough to have hurled for him for a decade and learned so much. End of an era.”

Jackie Tyrrell who played under Cody from 2003 to 2016 and now works as a pundit with RTE, hailed Cody as the greatest manager ever: “One of the very very lucky ones to have witnessed Brian Cody up close in action. His passion and love for Kilkenny hurling is unparalleled. Honoured to have been managed by the greatest manager ever.”

While four time All-Ireland winning defender Kieran Joyce posted: “Brian was the best manager I have ever seen. He was always able to set the standards year on year with a great ability to get the most out of players. Was a privilege to play for the boss. He has left Kilkenny in the best possible position for the future.”

Current midfielder, and former Young Hurler of the Year Adrian Mullen reflected on his disappointment that he didn’t lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup under the 68 year-old’s management: “It has been a pleasure to have played under such a legend. Devastated we could not win the all Ireland for him and Kilkenny. An honour to wear the black and amber jersey for 2022, we will go again.”

Cody stepped down after leading the county to his 17th All-Ireland senior final, losing to Limerick last weekend, following a third Leinster title in a row. Limerick manager John Kiely told Off The Ball on Saturday that Cody was “the standard bearer” and “an icon of Gaelic games”.