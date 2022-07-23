Kerry and Galway name their All-Ireland final teams

Gavin White had to be replaced in Kerry's semi-final win over Dublin after suffering an injury. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Kerry have named Gavin White at left half back for Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Galway at Croke Park.

The 25 year-old picked up an injury which forced him off during their semi-final win over Dublin, and although his manager Jack O’Connor was far from optimistic when asked about White’s chances of recovering in time for the decider, he’s been included in Kerry’s squad following a scan on his knee.

Both teams therefore have named unchanged teams from their semi-final wins. Barring any late changes before the 3.30pm throw-in on Sunday, the fit again Adrian Spillane will start on the bench for Kerry with David Moran and Jack Barry at midfield and Diarmuid O’Connor in the half forward line.

[ David Clifford carries the torch for Kerry just as Maurice Fitzgerald did before him ]

Cathal Sweeney returns to the Galway bench after serving his one match suspension for his part in the quarter-final melee against Armagh, which ruled him out of the win over Derry.

On the Kerry bench the fit again Stefan Okunbar replaces Dara Moynihan who picked up an injury during training and will be a big loss for the Kingdom having started against Mayo and come on to kick a point against Dublin.

Follow our live blog of Sunday’s final from 2.30pm on The Irish Times Sport home page.

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; David Moran, Jack Barry; Diarmuid O’Connor, Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Paul Geaney.

[ Darragh Ó Sé's player-by-player guide to the Kerry team ]

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Patrick Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

[ Kevin McStay’s player-by-player guide to the Galway team to face Kerry ]