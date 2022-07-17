Live All-Ireland hurling final - Kilkenny vs Limerick

Here we are then. It does feel strange to say this on the third weekend in July, but welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland hurling final from Croke Park.

It’s Kilkenny taking on Limerick, a proper interprovincial affair at headquarters. Will Limerick complete their three-in-a-row or will Kilkenny notch yet another Brian Cody-led crown? We’ll find out soon with throw-in at 3.30pm.

But for now, let’s get started with the build-up. Feel free to get in touch on Twitter (@nathanrjohns) to let me know your thoughts before the game gets underway.

27 mins: That’s a nasty pull from Mulcahy on Mikey Butler. No card but TJ Reid has a free opportunity from the sideline. Over the bar it goes, he’s four from four so far with the dead ball.

Kilkenny 0-10 Limerick 1-12

26 mins: Hegarty has another fantastic score to bring his tally to 1-3. Hawk-Eye was called for there but I’ve no idea why, that was a shocking miss from the umpires.

Kilkenny 0-09 Limerick 1-12

25 mins: Ruthless defence from Limerick. Keoghan eventually wins the ball after a series of brutal challenges close to the Limerick goal but even though he’s in a dangerous spot, he gets shunted over the line for a wide.

Kilkenny 0-09 Limerick 1-11

24 mins: After a lengthy pause for Casey to receive treatment, Byrnes launches the free from long range over the bar.

Kilkenny 0-09 Limerick 1-11

22 mins: This time Mike Casey is the one with the fantastic defensive work for Limerick. He rises high in the air to claim before winning the free off Walsh.

Kilkenny 0-09 Limerick 1-10

21 mins: What a score that is from Mullen. Off balance on the touchline, he has the radar working as he slots that one. Kilkenny try to follow up quickly with another score but Nash is too good at the back as he gathers and clears.

Kilkenny 0-09 Limerick 1-10

20 mins: TJ Reid needs support while under pressure and he gets it from Deegan. He’s completely unmarked and sticks it over the bar. Kilkenny continue to struggle to contain the Limerick forwards, though, as yet again Gillane is the quickest to the ball on the deck and he cashes in. Flanagan quickly follows up for Limerick, five of their six forwards have scored in the first 20 minutes.

Kilkenny 0-08 Limerick 1-10

19 mins: Deegan’s effort comes up short and is claimed by Quaid. Hegarty’s strike does not come short as the 2020 hurler of the year slices that one between the uprights from out wide. He’s heating up for Limerick.

Kilkenny 0-07 Limerick 1-08

18 mins: Two quick points for Kilkenny as the Reid brothers go back to back. The gap is now down to three.

Kilkenny 0-07 Limerick 1-07

16 mins: O’Donoghue takes a series of savage hits before laying off to Hegarty. It’s a simple score for him and he has O’Donoghue to thank for that.

Kilkenny 0-05 Limerick 1-07

15 mins: Brilliant to Morrissey, proving accurate from out wide just as Kilkenny looked to be going on a run.

Kilkenny 0-05 Limerick 1-06

14 mins: TJ Reid has the vision to spot Deegan in space and he duly notches a much-needed score for Kilkenny. Limerick respond with their second wide of the day, Mulcahy the guilty party. Up the other end, Keoghan gets his first score of the game after winning the race to the ball close to the Limerick goal.

Kilkenny 0-05 Limerick 1-05

12 mins: Brilliant from Deegan in the air to shut down that Limerick attack but Kilkenny quickly cough up the ball. Hayes has too much space to line up his effort and it’s straight over the bar. He needs a new helmet though as play is halted for a few seconds. Once Murphy hits his puck-out, Byrnes gathers with his right takes a few steps before launching it between the posts. Brilliant score.

Kilkenny 0-03 Limerick 1-05

11 mins: Hannon launches a shot very quickly after gathering but it’s short and Murphy gathers well under pressure. Kilkenny then work a free in a decent position once the ball is sent up the park. No mistake from TJ Reid after he won the free himself with his strength in the air.

Kilkenny 0-03 Limerick 1-03

9 mins: Flanagan works so hard to hold onto possession under serious pressure from his marker Walsh. Two Kilkenny players come in to support in defence but they end up tripping Flanagan up. Gillane will take the free and he’s added to Limerick’s lead from a wide position.

Kilkenny 0-02 Limerick 1-03

8 mins: That’s better from Kilkenny. Carey takes the high ball brilliantly before passing off to Cody who launches it over the bar from out wide. A bit of momentum now after their slow start. Good work at the back two prevents Hayes from having a pull when he was in a good position for Limerick.

Kilkenny 0-02 Limerick 1-02

7 mins: Kilkenny are finally on the board thanks to a straightforward TJ Reid free.

Kilkenny 0-01 Limerick 1-02

6 mins: Kilkenny’s wait for a score goes on. Murphy launches a free wide. From the following puck-out, Gillane wins a high ball into the area but loses his hurl! He was in on goal but with nothing in his hand he opts to kick the ball over the bar instead of going for goal.

Kilkenny 0-00 Limerick 1-02

5 mins: What a goal! Hegarty is first to a loose ball deep in the Kilkenny half, he brushes past Richie Reid before launching the ball into the top corner past Murphy. It’s all Limerick so far!

Kilkenny 0-00 Limerick 1-01

GOAL GEARÓID HEGARTY

3 mins: Loose enough from Flanagan as he beats Walsh to the ball but can’t keep it in play. The officials say it took a touch off the Kilkenny man, though, allowing Limerick possession to open up the chance for Mulcahy. He puts it wide

Kilkenny 0-00 Limerick 0-01

2 mins: Diarmuid Byrnes loses it on the deck but his wrist work to flick it back off the deck is magnificent. He wins the free in midfield which he will take himself. It’s hard and flat and over the bar! Limerick strike first.

Kilkenny 0-00 Limerick 0-01

1 min: The 2022 All-Ireland final is underway as Limerick launch the ball forward, only for the Limerick full-back line to deal with it. Walsh strikes the first effort of the day for Kilkenny in towards Hill-16 but he’s put it wide.

Kilkenny 0-00 Limerick 0-00

Right then, less than five minutes until throw-in. Kilkenny are unbeaten in championship action since Kilkenny beat them in the 2019 semi-final. Will history repeat itself or will Limerick complete the three-in-a-row?

And just before we concentrate on the game exclusively, a nice touch from the GAA as they have asked Ukrainian children to bring the Liam McCarthy onto the pitch before the game.

[ All-Ireland hurling final: Ukrainian children to bring Liam MacCarthy Cup on to field ]

Let’s get to the teams then. With no Lynch, Limerick have named an unchanged XV from their semi-final, as have Kilkenny. Joe Canning and Nicky English have run their over both sides for us.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Michael Carey (Young Irelands), Richie Reid (c, Ballyhale Shamrocks), Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels); Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Conor Browne (James Stephens); TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan); Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks).

[ Hurling columnist Joe Canning runs the rule over Brian Cody’s men ]

Limerick: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Seán Finn (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (c, Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane); William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon); Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock).

[ Hurling analyst Nicky English runs the rule over John Kiely’s men ]

Of course, the Kilkenny defence will be more than happy they don’t have to deal with Lynch. One man who has carved out a crucial role as the specialist man-marker in their full-back line is Mikey Butler. It’s been a remarkable rise for Butler who has gone from the Cats waterboy as a teenager to a starter in the All-Ireland final. Malachy Clerking has documented his path.

[ From water-boy to corner-boy, the rise of Mikey Butler ]

An injured Cian Lynch arrives at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho (James Crombie/Inpho)

One man who won’t be carrying a hurl at any stage today is Cian Lynch. Everyone thought he would have recovered from a hamstring injury in time for today but it turns out he’s picked up an ankle issue during his recovery. He has been pictured arriving at Croke Park on crutches and in a protective boot. Seán Moran has more.

[ Cian Lynch fails in bid to recover for All-Ireland final ]

Kilkenny's Conor Browne inspects the pitch before the game. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho (Laszlo Geczo/Inpho)

The players have arrived and have been out on the Croke Park surface, without their hurleys of course. For those that don’t know, the GAA still has a bizarre rule that players can’t initially go onto the park with their hurleys in order to preserve the grass. Hurlers without their hurls, seems a bit mad...

Next up we have Nicky English. Like most people, he fancies Limerick but admits Kilkenny have more of a chance now than he would have thought earlier in the campaign. That begs the question then, have the Cats timed their run perfectly?

[ Nicky English: Limerick deserved favourites and can stay ahead of improving Kilkenny challenge ]

Before we get into team news, let’s have a look at the preview pieces from our writers. On Friday, Joe Canning spoke about his memories of the sport’s showpiece event. It’s impossible to treat it like any other game, especially when as many as 70 friends and family once asked him for tickets!

There was one year I ended up with 70 tickets to organise. I always left all that stuff to my brother Frank and he was the one who wedged himself in between me and the outside world in the run-up to a final. But no matter how hard you try, you can’t delegate everything. You can’t escape the hype. — Joe Canning

[ Joe Canning: You can’t pretend the All-Ireland final is just any other game ]