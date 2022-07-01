Galway’s Seán Kelly cleared to play All-Ireland semi-final following appeal

Galway football captain Seán Kelly has been cleared to play in next weekend’s All-Ireland semi-final against Derry. He and Armagh’s Aidan Nugent were shown red cards in the quarter-final between the counties for “contributing to a melee”.

Kelly challenged his penalty and because of the imminent semi-final, the Central Hearings Committee heard his case on Friday night and deemed the infraction ‘not proven’.

[ Armagh not to appeal Tiernan Kelly’s six month ban for eye-gouging ]

Earlier Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly has received a 24-week ban for the eye-gouging incident that marred Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway.

Both counties were hit with proposed fines of €10,000 for their part in the melee which kicked off as the teams left the pitch after normal time. Galway won the match after a penalty shoot-out.

Armagh GAA say they will accept all proposed punishments, following the conclusion of an investigation by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) this week.

Armagh’s Conor Turbitt and Blaine Hughes, as well as Galway’s Cathal Sweeney have all received proposed one-match penalties. All three were substitutes.