The cycling sisters defying the Taliban to compete in the Paris Olympics

Sisters Yulduz and Fariba Hashimi were on one of the last flights out of Kabul three years ago when the Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan. This month they will represent their country for the first time in cycling at the Paris Olympics Games – despite the ruling regime’s ban on women athletes.

“I am happy to represent a country where women do not have access to basic rights. By participating in the Paris games, I will show the power of Afghan women to the world,” said Yulduz (24).

She calls it the “only happiness” for Afghan women.

“I hope to play good games, shine the tricolour flag of Afghanistan, and bring happiness to women who are prohibited from education and work.”

READ MORE

The Taliban regime has banned women’s sports in Afghanistan.

“Only three athletes are representing Afghanistan,” said Atal Mashwani, the spokesman of the Taliban government’s sports directorate, referring to the male competitors. “Currently, in Afghanistan, girls’ sports have been stopped. When girls’ sport isn’t practised, how can they go on the national team?” he said.

The Hashimi sisters told The Irish Times this week they would represent the “Afghanistan tricolour flag, the people, and women of Afghanistan”. They also added, “[We] are not participating in the Olympic Games as a representative of any group or the Taliban.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has invited a squad of six Afghan athletes – three women and three men – in consultation with Afghanistan’s essentially exiled national Olympic committee. The women, including Yulduz and Fariba.

Afghan cyclists Yulduz Hashimi, Fariba Hashimi and Zahra Rezayee on the podium of the 2022 women's road cycling championships of Afghanistan in Aigle, western Switzerland. Photograph: ValentinFlauraud/AFP via Getty Images

The IOC has not consulted Taliban officials about the team, and they were not invited to the games. Spokesman Mark Adams confirmed that Afghanistan’s national Olympic committee remains “its sole interlocutors for the preparation and participation of the Afghan team”.

The women will compete in cycling and athletics, while their male counterparts will compete in athletics, swimming, and judo.

The Hashimi sisters were born in Faryab, a remote and conservative province of Afghanistan. It was practically unheard of for women to cycle there or participate in sports.

The local community believes that “sports are only for men”, Yulduz notes.

In 2017, a local cycle race was organised in their hometown in northern Afghanistan. At the time, the sisters, aged 14 and 17, expressed their desire to participate, but there was one problem – “we didn’t know how to ride a bike,” Yulduz says.

Both sisters had previously played on the local languages course soccer team. However, this was limited to the course building, with only one ball and no coach or regular practice.

One day, for practice, they borrowed a neighbour’s bike. The roads of Faryab are challenging to walk on, but Fariba and Yulduz cycle on them. This was not the only challenge.

“People tried to hit us with their cars or rickshaws. They threw stones at us,” said 21-year-old Fariba.

Fariba Hashimi celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the 2022 women's road cycling championships of Afghanistan in Aigle, western Switzerland. Photograph: Valentin Flauraud/AFP/Getty Images

Another challenge for them was participating in the race secretly from their family. They covered themselves by wearing a hijab, extensive headscarves, and sunglasses so people wouldn’t recognise them.

The Hashimi sisters began their cycling journey with by winning first and second place: “When I won first place in the racing and came home, I was afraid that my family would be angry, but I was surprised to see that they were happy, and after that, my family supported me,” Yulduz says.

After receiving the support of their family, opportunities started to open up for them. Soon after, they gained recognition and were called up to join the national team.

“Both sisters were first invited to participate in the race named Jame Gawhar Shad on May 8th, 2020,” Fazli Ahmad Fazli, Afghan Cycling Federation president, said. “These women are amazing riders, and I’m sure they will soon win in big races for Afghanistan.”

Despite their family’s support, the sisters faced numerous challenges when they began professional cycling in Afghanistan.

“Our relatives used to express disapproval and shame, attempting to stop us from cycling,” Yulduz remembers.

Like many other Afghans, the Hashimi sisters were forced to leave the country after the Taliban took power in August 2021.

Yulduz Hashimi (C-L) celebrates. Like many other Afghans, the Hashimi sisters were forced to leave the country after the Taliban took power in August 2021. Photograph: Valentin Flauraud/AFP/Getty Images

With Alessandra Cappellotto’s assistance, an Italian world road title winner from 1997, Fariba and Yulduz, along with three of their team-mates – Nooria Mohammadi, Zahra Rezayee, and Arezo Sarwari – secured seats on an Italian government-organised flight from Kabul.

Fariba and Yulduz Hashimi have participated in several notable competitions since relocating to Italy. They participated in the UCI world Gravel Championships in Vicenza, Italy, and finished 33rd and 39th.

Due to the situation in Afghanistan, the 2022 Women’s Road Championships of Afghanistan were hosted in Aigle, Switzerland. Fariba won the race, becoming the new Afghan women’s road champion after an exciting sprint-off against her sister Yulduz, who secured silver.

Looking ahead, Yulduz remains committed to her sport and advocating for Afghan women. Her message to young girls in Afghanistan is one of hope and perseverance.

“Never be disappointed. I know not having freedom, not having access to education, is a great pain.”

She urges Afghan women to see her journey as a beacon of hope.

“You should think that we two sisters are going through many difficulties, and now it will bring happiness to the people and women of Afghanistan.”

According to Fazli Ahmad Fazli, president of the Afghan Cycling Federation, they have over 50 female athletes based in Switzerland, Italy, Canada, the UK, and France. They also have over 100 male athletes in Afghanistan, Iran, Switzerland, Canada, Italy, and Germany.

Fariba Hashimi receives a kiss from a fellow cyclist as she celebrates winning the 2022 women's road cycling championships of Afghanistan in Aigle, western Switzerland. Photograph: Valentin Flauraud/AFP/via Getty Images

However, they still face significant challenges.

“The first challenge is our financial circumstances. Second, we require a technical team to support Afghan cycling.” said Fazli.

“I aim to win the Asian Championship in the coming two years,” he says.

Fazli Ahmad Fazli also hopes to see a bright future for Afghan female athletes.

“Yulduz and Fariba will inspire many Afghan women in the future and become symbols of hope for Afghanistan.”

Fazli shares a memorable moment from working with the Hashimi sisters.

“There are many stories, but I can share one from our last race at the Asian Championship in Kazakhstan, where Fariba secured 4th position in the time trials. I overheard other teams in different languages saying that Afghanistan would win next year. While I was happy then, I still felt hopeless knowing that many like Fariba and Yulduz are deprived of education and sports back home.”

He concludes with an appeal directed to the international community.

“Please support Afghan women and do not forget them. If the international community supports our women, we will see many talented women from Afghanistan on many stages.”