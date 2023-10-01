Ireland’s O’Callaghan and Dunne claim stunning one-two finish at UCI Downhill World Cup

Irish cyclists enjoyed stunning success with a historic one-two in the US late on Saturday, with Oisín O’Callaghan and Ronan Dunne topping the standings at the eighth round of the UCI Downhill World Cup.

Competing in Snowshoe, West Virginia, Dunne (Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing) improved substantially from his 10th-place in the qualification round to post the fastest time of 3:08.120, over half a second ahead of the American rider Dakota Norton.

Former world junior champion O’Callaghan (YT Mob) had qualified fifth and had more to give, thundering down the start section, pushing hard, and ultimately finishing a brilliant first, fractionally under half a second faster than his compatriot.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “I think I’m about to have a heart attack, I actually have a pain in my chest right now. And to do it here ... the crowds were amazing, everyone the whole way down absolutely roaring.”

O’Callaghan pushed hard from the start and was already nine tenths of a second faster at the first split. He continued to pull ahead at each timed segment and while Dunne was quicker at the bottom part of the course, O’Callaghan’s early gains saw end up 0.496 seconds clear.

Managed to ride out the storm last 18 months to get back at the sharp edge

Thanks to everyone making it possible for a kid who dreamed of these occasions and then for others to help make it possible https://t.co/TCIslYhMob — oisin o callaghan (@ois_ocallaghan) October 1, 2023

“About halfway down I was like, ‘I’m feeling it’ but I just kept going. Near the bottom I was able to push through. There was only a small bit left, so I kept working.”

Hampered by injury in the past, he has made clear gains this season. O’Callaghan showed promising form in August when he took ninth in the World Cup in Pal Arinsal in Andorra and 12th in the world championships, but has moved to a new level now.

National champion Dunne is also soaring, with his best World Cup result ever. It improves on his fourth place last year in Snowshoe, as well as eighth in the World Cup round held in Leogang, Austria, in June.

O’Callaghan was cheered home by Lawlor, and acknowledged the historic result.

“Ireland one-two, first time ever. Doing it for the boys at home.”

O’Callaghan is from Ardpatrick in Limerick while Dunne is from Ballyorney, Wicklow. Both are just 20 years of age and should go even faster in the seasons to come.