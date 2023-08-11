Adam Rafferty and Liam O’Brien impress in junior time trial at World Championships

Ireland’s Adam Rafferty in action during the men’s junior time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Stirling, Scotland. Photograph: Pauline Ballet/Inpho/SWpix

Adam Rafferty and Liam O’Brien provided further evidence that the future of Irish cycling is bright with impressive performances in Friday’s junior men’s time trial at the World Championships in Scotland.

Rafferty finished a superb eighth in the 22.7km individual test, 58 seconds behind the winner Oscar Chamberlain (Australia), and 24 seconds off the bronze medal.

O’Brien was a further 20 seconds behind Rafferty in 11th place, another fine showing in a field of 71 starters.

“I don’t think I ever went that hard in a time trial in my life,” national junior TT champion Rafferty said. “Through the villages it was lovely hearing all the people out supporting. It was just a sufferfest until I saw that 1km to go flag and the adrenaline really just hit. And with about 500 metres to go you turn the corner on to the cobbles and the [noise of the] crowd just hits you. The adrenaline was amazing, I never felt anything like it.”

O’Brien was an early starter in the event in Stirling and became the provisional race leader with his performance. While he did slip down as the higher-seeded riders came through, he was pleased with the result.

“There as a cross-headwind on the way out. I was just pushing along there. I was trying to save a bit for that last climb. It was a good ride, I think.”

The performances followed on from two strong showings by young riders on Thursday, namely Lucy Bénézet Minns’s fourth place in the junior women’s time trial, and Rafferty’s brother Darren’s fifth place in the under-23 event.

Darren Rafferty is set to turn pro next season and both his younger brother and O’Brien, as well as Bénézet Minns, look set for big futures.

Four other Irish riders are in action on Friday. Ben Healy and Ryan Mullen will compete in the elite time trial, while Allister MacSorley (H4 category) and Declan Slevin (H3) will compete in the paracycling road races.