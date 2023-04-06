Ben Healy comes close to securing third win of season after strong performance in France

Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF Education-EasyPost competes in the breakaway during stage three of the Pays de la Loire Tour from Baugé-en-Anjou to Mayenne, in France. Photograph: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Ben Healy once again displayed his strong 2023 form in going close to his third win of the season on Thursday. The EF Education EasyPost rider went on the offensive on stage three of the Région Pays de la Loire Tour in France, going clear early on during the 197.1km stage to Mayenne with Frenchman Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and later being joined by four others.

Healy attacked again with 34km remaining and was rejoined by Thomas and Cyrus Monk (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), with the latter being dropped several kilometres later. Thomas subsequently lost contact and Healy continued on alone until just more than 2km to go, with the sprinters’ teams finally reeling him in. Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) was fastest in the gallop to the line.

A drained Healy conceded 24 seconds but jumps 14 places to 18th overall with one day remaining. His chances were hampered by a less-than-selective course on Thursday but he may be happier with Friday’s more testing undulating stage to Le Mans.

The 22-year-old recently took the first two victories of his professional career, winning stage three of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali on March 23rd and then taking the GP Industria & Artigianato with a solo attack three days later.

Meanwhile, Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) took his second stage victory in a row at the Itzulia Basque Country race on Thursday, beating breakaway companion Mikel Landa (Bahrain – Victorious) into the finish at Santurtzi. The duo dropped the rest of the field on the La Asturiana climb with 18km remaining. Vingegaard extended his overall lead to 12 seconds over Landa with two stages remaining. Irishman Eddie Dunbar is using the event to build form after a recent fractured hand and sits 87th.

At home, the domestic scene has been hit by the news that the Victus Tour of Ulster has been postponed. A lack of race entries plus issues relating to travel and accommodation were cited by the organisers. It is hoped that the event might be held later this year.