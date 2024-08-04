Seventh Heaven: How Irish athletes won seven medals in seven days at the Olympics

Monday

Ireland’s Mona McSharry celebrates with her bronze medal after the 100m breaststroke final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Mona McSharry took Ireland’s first medal of Paris 2024, touching the wall with 0.01 seconds to spare in the 100m breaststroke to win bronze. Ireland had never won a breaststroke medal before.

Tuesday

Daniel Wiffen celebrates with his gold medal after the 800m freestyle final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Daniel Wiffen battled back in the last 100m to win gold in the 800m freestyle. It was the first time in history that two different Irish swimmers won a medal at a single Olympics.

Wednesday

Kellie Harrington celebrates after her victory over Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira which guaranteed her at least a silver medal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Kellie Harrington polished off her second opponent of the week with another unanimous decision, guaranteeing her a medal. No Irish woman in history has won medals at two Olympics, until now.

Thursday

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch celebrate with their bronze medals in the men's double sculls. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch took bronze in the men’s heavyweight pairs event. It is Ireland’s first ever Olympic medal in heavyweight rowing.

READ MORE

Friday

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan celebrate with their gold medals after their lightweight men's double sculls final win. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won gold in the lightweight pairs race, making them the first Irish athletes to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal in almost a century. O’Donovan is the first ever Irish athlete to win medals at three Games.

Saturday

Rhys McClenaghan celebrates after receiving his gold medal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Rhys McClenaghan won gold in the pommel horse. It is Ireland’s first ever Olympic medal in gymnastics. It also means these will be the first ever Games where Ireland win medals in (at least) four different sports.

Sunday

Daniel Wiffen with his bronze medal from the men's 1500m freestyle final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Daniel Wiffen took bronze in the men’s 1,500m freestyle. He became the first Irish man ever to win multiple medals at a single Olympics.