Seventh Heaven: How Irish athletes won seven medals in seven days at the Olympics

Monday
Mona McSharry took Ireland’s first medal of Paris 2024, touching the wall with 0.01 seconds to spare in the 100m breaststroke to win bronze. Ireland had never won a breaststroke medal before.
Tuesday
Daniel Wiffen battled back in the last 100m to win gold in the 800m freestyle. It was the first time in history that two different Irish swimmers won a medal at a single Olympics.
Wednesday
Kellie Harrington polished off her second opponent of the week with another unanimous decision, guaranteeing her a medal. No Irish woman in history has won medals at two Olympics, until now.
Thursday
Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch took bronze in the men’s heavyweight pairs event. It is Ireland’s first ever Olympic medal in heavyweight rowing.
Friday
Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won gold in the lightweight pairs race, making them the first Irish athletes to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal in almost a century. O’Donovan is the first ever Irish athlete to win medals at three Games.
Saturday
Rhys McClenaghan won gold in the pommel horse. It is Ireland’s first ever Olympic medal in gymnastics. It also means these will be the first ever Games where Ireland win medals in (at least) four different sports.
Sunday
Daniel Wiffen took bronze in the men’s 1,500m freestyle. He became the first Irish man ever to win multiple medals at a single Olympics.