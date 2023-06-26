Kellie Harrington one win away from Olympic qualification after European Games bout victory

Kellie Harrington photographed during an earlier bout at the European Games in Poland. Kellington advanced to the last eight of the lightweight competition on Monday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington took a step closer to defending her Tokyo 2020 title with a unanimous win at the European Games in Poland. The Dubliner beat Armenian Elida Kocharyan by unanimous decision in the round of 16, which puts her into the last eight of the lightweight competition. One more win ensures the gold medallist a place in the Paris Olympics next summer.

No Irish boxer has ever defended an Olympic title including the great Katie Taylor who won in London 2012 but was beaten four years later in Rio 2016.

Also, through to the quarterfinals are Ireland’s Jennifer Lehane in the 54kg division. She defeated Antonia Giannakopoulou 5-0 to also take her to one bout away from Olympic qualification.

In the men’s event Kelyn Cassidy also put on a classy performance against Britain’s Jay Bevan in the 80kg division. The southpaw dominated the bout and forced Bevan to a standing count in the first round, winning on all the judges cards. Four boxers qualify in his weight division meaning one more win and he too has a ticket to Paris next year.