Ireland’s Jack Woolley guarantees medal at European Games

Ireland’s Jack Woolley has guaranteed himself either a silver or gold medal in taekwondo at the European Games.

Woolley firstly edged Britain’s Mohammed Nour 2-1 in the -58 quarter-final, and then comfortably saw off Italy’s Matias Lomartire to book his place in this evening’s decider (7.36pm Irish time).

Woolley described a draining match on the back of the intense quarterfinals,

“It was a draining match, especially after the match beforehand which was really intense, three rounds of madness. I felt a little zapped in the first round, these players can get a bit of a one up on you. But it was my gear three, and I was able to up the level, so now I’m able to say I’m guaranteed gold or silver at the European Games, in an Olympic sport.

“I’m just proud, just reflecting back, I didn’t showcase my full abilities. I’m on fire, and I’m so excited to go into the finals, against a player I have fought before. It’s always an exciting match, I’m just glad I got to show what Jack Woolley is made of for once.”

Kellie Harrington opened the European Games in Poland with a victory over Slovakia’s Miroslava Jedinakova in the lightweight (60kg) division.

The Olympic gold medallist excelled in the final round in particular and registered a 4-1 victory. Harrington scored three 10:9 results from four of the five judges, with Canada’s Edward Blanchard awarding Jedinakova a 2-1 overall win.

Harrington is only two wins away from securing her place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with the four semi-finalists in the division gaining qualification.

Meanwhile, Dean Clancy eased past Austria’s Arsen Chabyan in the lightweight division (63.5kg), taking the overall decision 5:0 to progress. Commonwealth Games champion 57kg Jude Gallagher was on the wrong side of a split decision in his last 32 bout against Bulgaria’s Javier Ibanez Diaz.