Katie Taylor’s fight with Amanda Serrano in Dublin called off

Katie Taylor’s fight with Amanda Serrano is off, according to Matchroom Boxing.

The organisation said “due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20th in Dublin will not go ahead as planned.

“The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course”.

Taylor beat Serrano via a split decision in the first women’s contest to top the bill at Madison Square Garden last April.

READ MORE

The 36-year-old had confirmed the rematch after joining Serrano in the ring following the Puerto Rican’s win on points over Erika Cruz in New York.

The rematch had scheduled to take place in Dublin after negotiations between the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and promoters Matchroom to stage it at Croke Park fell through over “security costs”.