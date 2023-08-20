Ciara Mageean safely through to World Championships final in Budapest

Kenya's Nelly Chepchirchir, Ethiopia's Birke Haylom and Ireland's Ciara Mageean cross the finish line in the women's 1,500m semi-final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Photograph: Getty Images

Ciara Mageean is safely through to the World Championship final of the 1,500 metres, the Down runner once again underlining class and experience on a hot Sunday evening in Budapest.

Biding her time and looking confident throughout, Mageean always looked in complete control, with only the top six sure of progressing to the final.

After Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir lead through the first lap in a casual 66.5 seconds, Mageean simply ran her own race and held an inside line, conserving as much in reserve as possible. Sitting eighth at the bell, she then made one decisive move down the backstretch and promptly moved into the top four.

Still running easy around the last bend she nailed third in 4:02.70, with Chepchirchir taking the win in 4:02.14.

READ MORE

It’s a second World Championship final in the 1,500m for the 31-year-old, after finishing 10th in Doha in 2019 (before skipping last year’s championships in Doha). That final showdown in Budapest is set for Tuesday night (8.30 Irish time).

Ciara Mageean all class (and smiles😃) as she books her place in yet another major championship final🤩🙌



Another world-class performance from the Portaferry star to cross in 3rd place in 4:02.70 Q⏱️



Final Tuesday 8.30pm 🇮🇪@Ask123ie #WorldAthleticsChamps #IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/uqoTbUJBU1 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 20, 2023

In the second semi-final, Sarah Healy faced Olympic champion and world record holder Faith Kipyegon, among others. Although in contention until the bell, Healy then got detached down the backstretch. The 22 year-old finished eighth, rewarded with a new personal best of 3:59.69, after another fine run and her first sub-four clocking.

Kipyegon took the win in a super-fast 3:55.14.