Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Rugby

The Autumn Nations Series – which begins at the weekend – couldn’t kick-off with a bigger game. On Friday, Ireland host New Zealand in Dublin, with Argentina, Fiji and Australia also playing at the Aviva Stadium before the end of the month. Apart from the usual crew, there will be some new kids on the block, with possible first caps for Ulster lock Cormac Izuchukwu and Leinster scrumhalf Sam Prendergast. – Virgin Media & TNT Sports, Friday

Darts

The 2024 Grand Slam of Darts gets underway in Wolverhampton at the weekend, with 32 players vying for the Eric Bristow Trophy. Defending champion Luke Humphries – who is the current World Championship and World Matchplay champion – is number one in the PDC world rankings and will fancy his chances of claiming the £150,000 winners’ cheque. – Sky Sports, Nov 9th–17th

Soccer

The FAI Cup Final takes place at the weekend in Dublin, with Derry City strong favourites to defeat Drogheda United. The 2022 winners certainly had a difficult route to the Aviva Stadium – defeating St Patrick’s Athletic, Cork City, Shelbourne and Bohemians enroute to the decider, while Drogheda accounted for neighbours Dundalk, before beating Wilton United, Athlone Town and Wexford. – Sunday, RTÉ

MONDAY (Nov 4th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Colts @ Vikings

READ MORE

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11.30am-3pm – China International Championship

SOCCER – ITV4 – FA Cup, 1st Round – 7.15pm Chesham Utd v Lincoln City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Fulham v Brentford

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Celta de Vigo v Getafe

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

TUESDAY (Nov 5th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – Midnight Bucks @ Cavaliers

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Buccaneers @ Chiefs

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11.30am-3pm – China International Championship

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm PSV v Girona

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 5.45pm Slovan Bratislava v Dinamo Zagreb, 8pm Real Madrid v AC Milan

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Sporting CP v Man City

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Celtic v Leipzig

SOCCER – Amazon Prime – Champions League – 8pm Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Plymouth Argyle v Portsmouth

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 8pm Swansea v Watford

WEDNESDAY (Nov 6th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11.30am-3pm – China International Championship

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 5.45pm Club Brugge v Aston Villa

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Young Boys

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 7.45pm Millwall v Leeds

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Preston NE v Sunderland

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Inter v Arsenal

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Champions League – 8pm PSG v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Bayern Munich v Benfica

THURSDAY (Nov 7th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Warriors @ Celtics, 3am 76ers @ Clippers

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-1pm Abu Dhabi Championships

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11.30am-3pm – China International Championship

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 5.45pm Galatasaray v Tottenham

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Europa League – 5.45pm Olympiakos Piraeus v Rangers; Conference League – 8pm Hearts v Heidenheim

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Conference League – 5.45pm Shamrock Rovers v The New Saints, 8pm Larne v St Gallen

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm WWT Championship

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 8pm Man Utd v PAOK

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Conference League – 8pm Chelsea v Noah

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm West Brom v Burnley

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-midnight Schwab Cup Championship

FRIDAY (Nov 8th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1am Timberwolves @ Bulls

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Bengals @ Ravens

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-1pm Abu Dhabi Championships

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11.30am-2.30pm – China International Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm – 1st T20 South Africa v India

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm WWT Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – League One – 7.15pm Barnsley v Rotherham Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – 7.30pm Man City v Tottenham

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Rayo Vallecano v Las Palmas

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Watford v Oxford Utd

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & TNT Sports 1 – Men’s international – 8.10pm Ireland v New Zealand

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-midnight Charles Schwab Cup Championship

SATURDAY (Nov 9th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Suns @ Mavericks, 3am 76ers @ Lakers

BOXING – Sky Sports+ from 1am Keyshawn Davis v Gustavo Lemos

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 2am-10.30am Korea Masters Semi-finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-1pm Abu Dhabi Championships

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11.30am-2.30pm – China International Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Cardiff City v Blackburn

RACING – TG4, 12.45pm-4.10pm Gowran Park

RACING – UTV, 12.55pm-4pm Wincanton

DARTS – Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-5pm; Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm – Wolverhampton Grand Slam of Darts

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Espanyol v Valencia, 8pm Getafe v Girona

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm West Ham Utd v Everton

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – Men’s international – 3.10pm England v Australia

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Brighton v Man City

RUGBY – TNT Sports 2 – Men’s international – 5.40pm Italy v Argentina, 8.10pm France v Japan

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm WWT Championship

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Leinster Club SFC Quarter-final – 7.15pm Naas v Cuala

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 7.30pm – 1st T20 West Indies v England

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 8pm Liverpool v Aston Villa

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-midnight Charles Schwab Cup Championship

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 10pm Jazz @ Spurs

SOCCER – BBC 1, 11pm-0.20am Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Nov 10th)

UFC – TNT Sports 4 from midnight – Las Vegas Neil Magny v Carlos Prates

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 2am-7.30am Korea Masters Finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-12.30pm Abu Dhabi Championships

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11.30am-2.30pm – China International Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 7.50am-10am Singapore Criterium

SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s Super League – 12.30pm Liverpool v Chelsea

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Sheffield Utd v Sheffield Wednesday

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm – Wolverhampton Grand Slam of Darts

GAA – TG4 from 1pm Club championships (TBA)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Real Betis v Celta de Vigo, 3.15pm Mallorca v Atlético Madrid

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – Men’s international – 1.40pm Wales v Fiji, 4.10pm Scotland v South Africa

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 2pm Nottingham Forest v Newcastle, 4.30pm Chelsea v Arsenal

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 2.30pm Giants v Panthers (from Munich)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm – 2nd T20 South Africa v India

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – FAI Cup Final – 3pm Drogheda Utd v Derry City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 3pm Kilmarnock v Celtic

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish Premiership – 5pm Rangers v Hearts

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 6.45pm Man Utd v Aston Villa

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm – Mexico WWT Championship

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 7.30pm – 2nd T20 West Indies v England

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Inter Milan v Napoli

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 – La Liga – 8pm Real Sociedad v Barcelona

NBA – TNT Sports 4 – 8.30pm Celtics @ Bucks

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-midnight Charles Schwab Cup Championship

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm Match of the Day 2

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Lions @ Texans