England’s Capt Kane set for 100th cap against Finland and eyes century of goals target

Harry Kane prepared for the milestone of his 100th cap by saying he wants to reach a century of goals for England. The captain, who trained in gold boots before Tuesday night’s Nations League game against Finland, has scored 66 times in 99 appearances and has set the target of hitting another personal achievement.

“It’s possible, it’s there,” Kane said. “What is it, 34 goals? It is strange, I have touched on it a bit, 100 caps have come round so quick — especially the last few years playing three major tournaments in such a short space of time. In those years I’ve done around 15, 16, 17 caps a year whereas a normal year would be 10.

“The goals were similar. I felt I was on 30 goals and then, bam! I went to 50 and 60. It is definitely there and definitely possible. I feel like I am in a good place and these are good targets to try to reach. Some people may see them as unrealistic but I would rather go for something unrealistic and not quite make it rather than be comfortable just saying I will be happy with 70 or 80 goals.”

Kane scored three times at Euro 2024 but he looked off the pace for much of the tournament and was substituted during England’s defeat by Spain in the final. All eyes are on the Bayern Munich striker, and he retains the faith of interim head coach Lee Carsley. Kane, who struggled with a back injury before the Euros, started when England beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in their opening game in Nations League Group B2 last Saturday.

“He knows by his own standards that there’s such a lot of responsibility on him,” Carsley said. “Having been there myself as a player you do go through ups and downs in terms of form and responding and reacting to injuries. Coming back and expecting to be at the same level is very difficult, especially at that level of football. The European Championship, it’s not like you have three or four games to get into it.

“You are straight at it against the best teams. I think you have to share that responsibility as well. It doesn’t all fall to one player. It’s important that other players take responsibility as well. But Harry being the captain, the number 9, he takes that on his shoulders and that’s what makes him unique.”

Carsley suggested he could make two or three changes for his second game and manages at Wembley for the first time. Angel Gomes, the Lille midfielder, could make his first start. Gomes was a key player at under-21 level for Carsley, who insisted he was fine with the scrutiny that comes with his new role.

“I definitely live in the real world,” the 50-year-old said. “My house is very grounded. We have the same struggles and challenges that everyone does. I think living with a child with special needs, I am well involved in the reality of fundraising and statements and education and making sure he’s getting equal opportunities.

“Nothing’s changed. It’s the same. Maybe I will have to be a little bit more aware when I am out and about. I have had a little bit more attention from random people who support teams and shouted: ‘Make sure you pick so-and-so’ when I get to Starbucks at the services.”

Carsley has not spoken to Gareth Southgate since the win over Ireland. “I heard from him before camp and I’ll definitely speak to him after camp,” he said. “Gareth is really respectful of me having to pick the squad.”

