Paralympics day 6 live updates: Irish athletes go for medals in the pool and track

Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady's final

S6 50m Butterfly final (5.05): Next up for Ireland, Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady. Four of the five swimmers who finished ahead of Turner in last week’s S6 50m Freestyle final are back again (hopefully not to haunt her) - Yuyan Jiang of China, Ellie Marks of the United States, Anna Hontar of Ukraine and Mayara Do Amaral Ptezold of Brazil.

Barry McClements’ final

S9 100m Backstroke final: An eighth place finish for Barry McClements, the pace in that final just too hot for the Newtownards man. Yohur Shchalkanau (Neutral Paralympic Athletes) won gold with a new Paralympic record, France’s Ugo Didier taking silver and Bogdan Mozgovoi (NPA) bronze.

Barry McClements

S9 100m Backstroke final (4.37): Here’s the line-up for Barry McClements’ final. It’s pretty remarkable that he made it to Paris at all because it was this month last year that he fractured the femur in the leg that had to be amputated above the knee when he was 10 months old due to a birth defect called fibular hemimelia. But he not only recovered, he went on to win 100m Butterfly bronze at April’s European Championships. Based on the times in this morning’s heats, though, a podium placing looks a stretch here. But….. we’ll see.

Ellen Keane of Ireland with her parents Eddie and Laura after the S9 100m backstroke heats on day six of the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Catch-up: Ellen Keane bowed out of international competition this morning with a sixth-place finish in the S9 100m backstroke heats, bringing an end to a swimming career that saw her compete in five Paralympics, winning gold in the 100m breaststroke in Tokyo.

Gordon Manning spoke with an emotional Keane after her race, the Dubliner saying her final swim was for “little Ellen” who competed in the Paralympics for the first time at the age of just 13.

[ ‘That swim was for little Ellen’: Ellen Keane bows out of Paralympics with final swimOpens in new window ]

At Château de Versailles, meanwhile, there was agony for Kate Kerr-Horan and Jessica McKenna who just failed to advance in their Grade III Individual equestrian event - the top eight went though, Kerr-Horan finished ninth and Jessica McKenna tenth.

And later in the afternoon, Michael Murphy’s luck was out too - with just two riders to go out of the 22, he was in eighth position - enough to qualify for the Freestyle event. But he was overtaken at the death by Laurentia Tan of Singapore and finished ninth overall. A heartbreaker.

Good afternoon everyone. And with a bit of good fortune, it’ll be a very good afternoon/evening because five of the Irish team are in finals, four in swimming and one in athletics, following a very productive morning of heats. Here’s your line-up:

4.37: Barry McClements - S9 100m Backstroke final. The 22-year-old from Newtownards, competing in his second Paralympics, finished fourth in his heat this morning in a time of 1:05.35. That left him eighth overall, just enough to qualify for the final.

5.05: Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady - S6 50m Butterfly final. The pair go in to the final as the fifth and sixth fastest swimmers from the heats, respectively, this the event in which Turner won silver in Tokyo. For 17-year-old Brady, it will be her first ever Paralympic final.

7.04: Róisín Ní Riain - SM13 200m Individual Medley final. The silver medalist from the S13 100m Backstroke looked in fine form in the Individual Medley heats, finishing second in her race and third fastest overall…. and it looked like she’d quite a bit left in the tank.

7.13: Orla Comerford - T13 100m final. The Raheny Shamrocks sprinter had the perfect start to her third Paralympics, winning her heat in a time of 12.02 seconds, the third fastest of this evening’s finalists.