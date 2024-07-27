Olympic Games chief Tony Estanguet confirms salary investigation

Tony Estanguet (right), president of Paris 2024, talks with French president Emmanuel Macron during the Olympic Games opening ceremony. Photograph: Joel Marklund/Pool/PA Wire

Paris 2024 Olympics chief Tony Estanguet has confirmed an investigation was under way into his salary as president of the organising committee.

“I confirm there has been an ongoing investigation by the financial prosecutor’s office since a few months,” Estanguet said on Saturday.

“I don’t have any other comment other than saying my pay was decided in 2018 and I was not in the room when the decision was made.”

French media had widely reported the investigation last February but Paris 2024 organisers had declined to confirm the information, only expressing their “surprise”.

In 2018, Paris 2024 said Estanguet was awarded €270,000 annual remuneration and Paris 2024 deputy CEO Michael Aloisio said that contrary to media reports no cap was imposed by law.

“We wish to remind people that the Organising Committee President’s remuneration is subject to a strict framework,” a statement released in February by Paris 2024 said.

“The remuneration of the President of the Organising Committee is very strictly regulated.”