Danielle Hill wins backstroke gold at European Championships

Danielle Hill has won the gold medal in the 50m backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade.

Coming home in a time of 27.73 seconds, Belfast-born Hill beat Theodara Drakou of Greece and Lora Piskorska of Poland who took silver and bronze respectively.

By winning the medal, Hill has secured Ireland’s first European long course gold since Michelle Smith won two races in 1997, bringing to an end a 27-year gap.

Hill will race in her second Olympics later this summer when she competes in the 100m and 50m backstroke. She previously lowered her own 100m Irish record last month at the Irish Open in Dublin.