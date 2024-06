Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Basketball

There are only 1,230 games in an NBA season. It culminates in the best-of-seven finals series, which for this season begins on Thursday evening (Friday morning, irish-time) in Boston. In the first game, Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics – led by forward Jayson Tatum – host Western Conference champions Dallas Mavericks – with guard Luka Doncic the star player. – TNT Sports, from June 6th

Athletics

The 2024 European Championships begin on Friday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. With the Olympic Games in Paris taking place just six weeks later, athletes will be hoping to lay down a marker. That, of course, includes the large Irish contingent in Italy for the biennial event, though all eyes will be on Rhasidat Adeleke in the 400 metres. – BBC & RTÉ, June 7th-12th

Hurling

For all the recent tinkering with the GAA championships, some things are perfect just the way they are – one being the Munster hurling final in Thurles on a summer’s day. It was reported last week that 15,000 terrace tickets for the game were sold in 15 minutes. Around 45,000 are expected in Semple Stadium for the clash between Limerick and Clare – the third year in a row the two counties will meet in the decider. However, the similarities end there – Limerick are looking for a sixth provincial title in a row, Clare haven’t won the Munster championship since 1998. – RTÉ, Sunday

MONDAY (June 3rd)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 1.30am Namibia v Oman

TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.30pm French Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm Sri Lanka v South Africa

POOL – Sky Sports Action, 5pm-9.30pm World Championship

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Men’s international – 5pm Gibraltar v Scotland , 7.45pm Germany v Ukraine

, 7.45pm SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 5.15pm St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Men’s international – 6pm Croatia v North Macedonia

SOCCER – Channel 4 & Virgin Media Three – Men’s international – 7.45pm England v Bosnia-Herzegovina

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights

TUESDAY (June 4th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 1.30am Afghanistan v Uganda

TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.30pm French Open

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-3.30pm, 5pm-9.30pm World Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.10pm-4pm – Stage 3 Criterium du Dauphine

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm England v Scotland

CRICKET – Sky Sports Action – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 4.30pm Netherlands v Nepal

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Euro Qualifier – 5.30pm Sweden v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Men’s international – 7.45pm Republic of Ireland v Hungary

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 & Virgin Media More – Men’s international – 8pm Italy v Turkey

SOCCER – ITV4 – Women’s Euro Qualifier – 8pm France v England

WEDNESDAY (June 5th)

TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.30pm French Open

HOCKEY – TNT Sports 1 – Women’s Pro League – 11am Britain v China ; Men’s Pro League – 1.15pm Britain v Spain

; Men’s Pro League – 1.15pm POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-3.30pm, 5pm-9.30pm World Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.10pm-4.10pm – Stage 4 Criterium du Dauphine

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm India v Ireland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Men’s international – 5pm Slovakia v San Marino

HOCKEY – TNT Sports 1 – Men’s Pro League – 5.45pm Ireland v Germany

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Men’s international – 6pm Denmark v Sweden

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 & Virgin Media More – Men’s international – 8pm France v Luxembourg

THURSDAY (June 6th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Action – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 0.30am Papua New Guinea v Uganda

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 1.30am Australia v Oman

TENNIS – Eurosport, 11am-6pm French Open

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-3.30pm, 5pm-9.30pm World Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.45am-1.45pm – Stage 5 Criterium du Dauphine

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Scandinavian Mixed

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 4.30pm USA v Pakistan , 8pm Namibia v Scotland

, 8pm HOCKEY – TNT Sports 1 – Women’s Pro League – 5.45pm US v Britain

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Memorial Tournament

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Men’s international – 5pm Gibraltar v Wales

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & Virgin Media More – Men’s international – 7.45pm Netherlands v Canada

HOCKEY – TNT Sports 1 – Men’s Pro League – 8pm Britain v Ireland

FRIDAY (June 7th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – NBA Finals, Game 1 – 1.30am Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics

ATHLETICS – BBC Red Button, 8.30am-2pm, 5.30pm-10pm; RTÉ 2, 9am-12.30pm, 8pm-10.05pm European Championships

POOL – Sky Sports Action, 10am-3pm, 5pm-9.30pm World Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Scandinavian Mixed

TENNIS – Eurosport, 1.30pm-7.30pm French Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.25pm-4.25pm – Stage 6 Criterium du Dauphine

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm Canada v Ireland

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Memorial Tournament

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 6pm – Practice Canadian Grand Prix

DARTS – ITV3, 6pm-10pm – Copenhagen World Series

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports – URC Quarter-final – 7.35pm Munster v Ospreys

SOCCER – Channel 4 & Virgin Media Three – Men’s international – 7.45pm England v Iceland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & BBC Three – Men’s international – 7.45pm Scotland v Finland

SATURDAY (June 8th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 0.30am New Zealand v Afghanistan

CRICKET – Sky Sports Action – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 1.30am Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 6am-4.30pm Indonesia Open Semi-finals

ATHLETICS – BBC Red Button, 9am, 5pm; RTÉ 2, 9am-12.05pm, 8.15pm-10.30pm European Championships

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 10am-3pm, 5pm-8.30pm World Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 2 – Women’s Challenge Cup Final – 11.45am Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm Scandinavian Mixed

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.05pm-2pm – Stage 7 Criterium du Dauphine

HOCKEY – TNT Sports 2 – Women’s Pro League – 12.15pm Britain v Australia ; Men’s Pro League – 2.30pm Britain v Australia

; Men’s Pro League – 2.30pm RACING – Virgin Media One & ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Haydock Park

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Men’s international – 2pm Slovenia v Bulgaria

TENNIS – Eurosport, 2pm-7.30pm French Open (Inc Women’s Singles Final)

(Inc Women’s Singles Final) RUGBY – Premier Sports (TG4/RTE TBC) – URC Quarter-finals – 2.30pm Bulls v Benetton , 5pm Leinster v Ulster , 7.35pm Glasgow v Stormers

– 2.30pm , 5pm , 7.35pm RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 1 – Women’s Challenge Cup Final – 3pm Warrington v Wigan

RUGBY – UTV & TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership Final – 3pm Northampton v Bath

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Joe McDonagh Cup Final – 3.30pm Laois v Offaly ; Leinster SHC Final – 6pm Kilkenny v Dublin

; Leinster SHC Final – 6pm CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm Netherlands v South Africa , 6pm Australia v England

, 6pm SQUASH – TNT Sports 3, 3pm-7.30pm British Open Semi-finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm Memorial Tournament

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 5.30pm – Practice & Qualifying Canadian Grand Prix

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 & Virgin Media More – Men’s internationals – 5.45pm Portugal v Croatia , 8.30pm Spain v Northern Ireland

, 8.30pm DARTS – ITV3, 6pm-10pm – Copenhagen World Series

GAA – RTÉ 2, 10.50pm-midnight Saturday Game

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-midnight – Galloway LPGA Classic

RACING – Virgin Media Two, 11.30pm-0.35am Belmont Stakes

SUNDAY (June 9th)