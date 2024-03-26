“That’s ifs, buts and maybes,” said John O’Shea when asked on Monday if he’d take the Republic of Ireland job on a permanent basis in the event of the FAI’s best laid manager-seeking plans going awry. And ‘ifs, buts and maybes’ pretty much sums up the nature of the search for Stephen Kenny’s successor, the FAI initially insistent that the Waterford man would only be in charge for this international window. Now? “Consistently vague answers from O’Shea appear to leave the door ajar for his appointment on a full-time basis,” writes Gavin Cummiskey. Defender Dara O’Shea would, it appears, be more than happy with that choice, stressing his preference for a manager with a deep connection to Irish football. If this team can rediscover how to win in tonight’s friendly against Switzerland, then O’Shea might just boost his chances of being the FAI’s man after all.

In rugby, both Gerry Thornley and Owen Doyle look at the proposed law changes being put to World Rugby’s Council meeting in May, Gerry reckoning that further reducing the height of tackles would represent “the biggest one-off change rugby will ever have experienced in one fell swoop”. For Owen, the “fundamental need for World Rugby to rid the game of danger” means they must “measure relevant law proposals against the primary necessity of eliminating collisions involving the head”. Gerry also looks ahead to Leinster’s URC meeting with the Bulls at the RDS on Friday, a game that pits first v second in the table. And because of its importance, he expects to see several of Leinster’s ever-present starters in Ireland’s Six Nations campaign to feature.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran reflects on an anticlimactic conclusion to the football league, this year’s final weekend the “lowest-key” in memory. And Ian O’Riordan talks to Dublin under-20 manager Ciarán Farrelly ahead of his team’s opening championship fixture against Westmeath this evening when they will attempt to reach their 11th successive Leinster final.

In horse racing, Brian O’Connor brings news that the Irish Grand National on Easter Monday could have its smallest field since Hear The Echo beat 22 opponents in 2008, an early Easter date and its proximity to the Cheltenham Festival among the contributory factors.

And in golf, Philip Reid talks to a buoyant Pádraig Harrington after he enjoyed his seventh Champions Tour victory last weekend, the 52-year-old Dubliner loving life on the over-50s circuit because “it allows us to relive our past glories”.

TV Watch: The Republic of Ireland are back in friendly action this evening, Switzerland the visitors to Dublin (Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1, 7.45), while Scotland and Northern Ireland meet in a friendly in Glasgow (BBC 2, 7.45). And Wales face Poland in Cardiff, the prize for the victors a place in this summer’s Euro 2024 finals (Virgin Media Three and Premier Sports 2, 7.45pm). Well for some.