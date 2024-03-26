Leinster heavyweights likely to feature in top-of-the-table URC clash against Bulls

All told, Leinster provided 19 of the 32 players used by Ireland in retaining the Six Nations title which finished just more than a week ago. But such is the importance of next Friday’s BKT URC summit meeting with the second-placed Bulls at the RDS that several of the ever-present starters, as well as those whose primary impact was off the bench, are likely to feature in the Leinster line-up.

All returned to training for the squad’s Monday session at Donnybrook and a traditional family barbecue, which can’t have been a common occurrence across the country on such a gloomy day.

Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Jordan Larmour and Garry Ringrose were all restricted to no more than one Six Nations start and should therefore play against the Bulls. The likelihood is that several others will take part too, also bearing in mind Leinster renew their hunt for a cherished fifth star in the Champions Cup when hosting Leicester in the round of 16 next Saturday week.

Ciarán Frawley, who was withdrawn from Leinster’s 31-7 win over Zebre in Parma on Saturday with a foot injury, will be further assessed this week, while James Ryan (arm), Tommy O’Brien (hamstring), Alex Soroka (foot), Charlie Ngatai (calf) remain sidelined indefinitely. But Hugo Keenan (hip) and Jimmy O’Brien (neck) could return next week, along with many other Irish front-liners, intimated forwards coach Robin McBryde.

Ryan Baird is among those to play in Leinster's clash with the Bulls this Saturday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“It’s just a case of sitting down and discussing how players feel, but we are getting to the business end of the season, so nobody can expect to have too long a lay-off because we have got to hit the ground running. That starts on Friday against a strong Bulls team. They are up there competing, they are probably pushing to get a home draw further down the line. So, we are going to have to get everybody reintegrated and build that cohesion in a very short space of time.”

The Bulls have moved into second place, four points behind Leinster, after last Saturday’s 31-10 bonus point win away to the Dragons, their fourth victory on the spin and, of course, they dethroned Leinster in the semi-finals by 27-26 at the RDS two years ago.

“I’m sure they will still take confidence out of that, albeit it’s two years down the road,” said McBryde.

“They’re a quality team. They look to dominate up front. They have got a strong scrum, strong maul, typical South African team, really. A number of threats behind and in broken play, so we are going to have to be at our best.

“I think everyone is aware of it. In fairness to the Irish boys, they came today and the energy during the training session was great. I have always been amazed with the amount of information they are able to take in in a short space of time.

“With the week being pretty heavily loaded today and tomorrow, there is no other way of getting around it. You just have to roll your sleeves up and get on with it.

“It will be good test in its own right, really,” stressed McBryde.

Leinster's Joe McCarthy in training ahead of their match against the Bulls. James Crombie/Inpho

“They’re going to be tough to beat, a tough nut to crack. They’ve got that cohesion of having been together for quite a bit of time, so it just makes our work a little bit harder.”

Leinster know that finishing top of the table would secure them home ties in the URC, potentially, up to and including the final. Due to the Aviva Stadium and the RDS being in use for the Europa League final and concerts, neither venue will be available for the semi-finals of either the Champions Cup or URC, or the final of the latter, should Leinster advance to any of those games.

Instead, they would take place at Croke Park, which McBryde admitted would be a huge incentive for Leinster.

“I think so, definitely. I have been fortunate enough to have had the experience of going there, and winning there, by the way,” said McBryde, who was part of the Welsh coaching ticket when they beat Ireland by 16-12 there in 2008 but lamented his inability thus far to procure tickets for an All-Ireland hurling final.

“It would be welcomed by the supporters as well, I’d imagine,” he added. “Going there supporting Leinster, I think it would be great.”