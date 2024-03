Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Athletics

The 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia, next weekend. Ireland are sending eight athletes – Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) and Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers) run in the Senior Women’s 10,000m race, while Keelan Kilrehill (Moy Valley) and Hugh Armstrong (Ballina) will run in the men’s equivalent. The 8,000m Under-20 Men’s event includes Seamus Robinson (City of Derry Spartans) and Harry Colbert (Waterford), while the 6,000m Under-20 Women’s race includes Anna Gardiner (East Down) and Kirsty Maher (Moy Valley). – Saturday, Virgin Media

The Boat Race

For some, it’s one of the pinnacle sporting events of the year. For many, though, it’s the only time each year they watch competitive rowing. The 2024 University Boat Race – featuring the best rowers from Cambridge University Boat Club and Oxford University Boat Club – takes place on the River Thames in London next weekend. Irishman Tom Lynch, who was part of the Cambridge team which won last year’s event, is back again. The Cambridge women also claimed victory in 2023. – Saturday, BBC

Manchester City v Arsenal

There is a proper three-way race for the English Premier League crown this season. Will next weekend’s battle between two of the sides decide which club claims the 2023/24 title? Of course not. Will it be pivotal? Probably. Fans of Liverpool, who host Brighton earlier on Sunday, will surely be hoping their rivals at the top of the table have to settle for a draw. – Sunday, Sky Sports

MONDAY (Mar 25th)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.45am – 1st Test, D4 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Friendly – 5pm Cyprus v Serbia

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Friendly – 6pm Sweden v Albania

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Mar 26th)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.45am – 1st Test, D5 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

SOCCER – Virgin Media More – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Georgia v Greece

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1 – Friendly – 7.45pm Rep of Ireland v Switzerland

SOCCER – BBC 2 – Friendly – 7.45pm Scotland v Northern Ireland

SOCCER – Channel 4 – Friendly – 7.45pm England v Belgium

SOCCER – S4C, Virgin Media Three & Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Wales v Poland

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11.30pm Lakers @ Bucks, 2am Mavericks @ Kings

WEDNESDAY (Mar 27th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-4pm Dwars door Vlaanderen

SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 2 – Women’s Champions League Quarter-final – 5.45pm Lyon (2) v Benfica (1)

SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 2 – Women’s Champions League Quarter-final – 8pm Chelsea (3) v Ajax (0)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 11.30pm Clippers @ 76ers, 2am Suns @ Nuggets

THURSDAY (Mar 28th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-12.30pm Indian Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-11pm Houston Open

SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 2 – Women’s Champions League Quarter-final – 5.45pm Barcelona (2) v Brann (1)

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm – Belfast Premier League

SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 1 – Women’s Champions League Quarter-final – 8pm PSG (2) v Häcken (1)

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Castleford v Leeds

FRIDAY (Mar 29th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – Midnight Bucks @ Pelicans

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 6.05am Crusaders v Chiefs , 8.35am Waratahs v Melbourne

, 8.35am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-12.30pm Indian Open

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Bristol City v Leicester

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-11pm Houston Open

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 12.30pm Hull KR v Hull FC , 3pm St Helens v Wigan

, 3pm RACING – UTV, 1.45pm-5pm Newcastle & Lingfield

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 3pm Wrexham v Mansfield

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Championship – 5.30pm Blackburn v Ipswich , 8pm Watford v Leeds

, 8pm RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Leinster v Bulls

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Dragons v Zebre

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Northampton v Saracens

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Cádiz v Granada

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lille v Lens

SATURDAY (Mar 30th)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – Midnight Suns @ Thunder

BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 1am – Arizona Oscar Valdez v Liam Wilson

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 1.05am Fijian Drua v Western Force , 3.35am Moana Pasifika v Blues , 6.05am Highlanders v Hurricanes , 8.35am Reds v Brumbies

, 3.35am , 6.05am , 8.35am CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 3.45am – 2nd Test, D1 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8am-12.30pm Indian Open

ATHLETICS – Virgin Media Two, 9.50am-1.20pm – Belgrade World Cross Country Championships

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 11.30am Napoli v Atalanta

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Newcastle v West Ham

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 12.30pm Liverpool v Man City

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Getafe v Sevilla , 3.15pm Almería v Osasuna

, 3.15pm RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 1pm Benetton v Connacht

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.25pm-4pm Musselburgh

ROWING – BBC 1, 2pm-4.30pm The Boat Race

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.45pm GP Miguel Indurain

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Tottenham v Luton

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-10pm Houston Open

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Warrington v Catalans , 5.30pm Salford RD v Leigh

, 5.30pm RUGBY – S4C & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3.05pm Ospreys v Lions

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Harlequins v Bath

RACING – Virgin Media Three, 3.30pm-5pm Dubai World Cup

RUGBY – BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two – Women’s Six Nations – 4.45pm England v Wales

GAA – TG4 – Football League Division Four Final – 5pm Laois v Leitrim ; Football League Division Three Final – 7.15pm Down v Westmeath

– 5pm ; Football League Division Three Final – 7.15pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5pm Lazio v Juventus , 7.45pm Fiorentina v AC Milan

, 7.45pm RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.15pm Stormers v Ulster

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Aston Villa v Wolverhampton , 8pm Brentford v Man Utd

, 8pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 5.30pm Valencia v Mallorca , 8pm Barcelona v Las Palmas

, 8pm RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Munster v Cardiff

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lyon v Reims

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 9pm Celtics @ Pelicans

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-2am – LPGA Arizona Championship

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Mar 31st)

UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 3am – Atlantic City Erin Blanchfield v Manon Fiorot

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 4.45am – 2nd Test, D2 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-12.30pm Indian Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 8.30am-5.30pm Tour of Flanders

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – Noon Livingston v Celtic

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – Noon Lorient v Brest

GAA – TG4 – Football League Division Two Final – 1.45pm Armagh v Donegal ; Football League Division One Final – 4pm Dublin v Derry

– 1.45pm ; Football League Division One Final – 4pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 1pm Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano , 3.15pm Girona v Real Betis , 5. 30pm Alavés v Real Sociedad , 8pm Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

, 3.15pm , 5. , 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 2pm Nice v Nantes

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 2pm Liverpool v Brighton , 4.30pm Man City v Arsenal

, 4.30pm RACING – RTÉ 1, 2.30pm-5.10pm Fairyhouse

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 2.30pm Augsburg v Cologne , 4.30pm Stuttgart v Heidenheim 1846 , 6.30pm Bochum v SV Darmstadt 98

, 4.30pm , 6.30pm SQUASH – TNT Sports 3, 3pm-7.30pm London Classic

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm London Broncos v Huddersfield

SOCCER – BBC Red Button – Women’s League Cup Final – 3pm Arsenal v Chelsea

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s Six Nations – 3pm Ireland v Italy

RUGBY – UTV & TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3pm Sale v Exeter

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm Houston Open

BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 6pm – London Fabio Wardley v Frazer Clarke

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 7.45pm Marseille v PSG

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Bayonne v Toulon

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 8.30pm Cavaliers @ Nuggets

GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm League Sunday

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.20pm Match of the Day 2

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA Arizona Championship

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 4.45am – 2nd Test, D3 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

* This article was amended on March 24th, 2024: An earlier version incorrectly stated that Borussia Dortmund are leading the Bundesliga. It is Bayer 04 Leverkusen that are currently 10 points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich in Germany’s top division.