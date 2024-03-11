Angling Notes: leviathans of the sea return to Irish waters

Two recaptures of tagged Atlantic bluefin tuna are worth highlighting. The first bluefin was tagged and released originally by skipper Adrian Molloy on October 2nd, 2020 in Donegal Bay. Three years later, the same fish was caught on September 11th, 2023 off the northeast coast of Spain.

The second bluefin was originally tagged and released by skipper Tony Santry on August 23rd, 2023 off the Kerry coast – and recaptured 22 days later on September 14th, 2023 off the west French coast. This bluefin had travelled a distance of 750km in three weeks.

Dr William Roche of Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “Atlantic bluefin tuna are leviathans of the sea and a bucket-list species for many anglers.

“For the first time in the five years of this programme, two recaptures have been recorded – that’s two from over 1,600 fish tagged.

“To date, 1,619 bluefin tuna have been tagged by skippers along the northwest, west and south coast of Ireland since the Tuna Chart programme – an inter-agency Government research initiative – started in 2019.”

Recreational angling for Atlantic bluefin tuna is technically prohibited in Ireland. However, under the Tuna Chart programme, authorised charter skippers can catch, tag and release bluefin during the open season with the help of anglers, as “citizen scientists”, on board.

This scientific tuna fishery targets the largest tuna species in order to collect information on their sizes, and where and when they occur in Irish waters. The angling season for bluefin tuna closes on November 12th.

The largest tuna tagged in the programme was 2.75m long, and weighed an estimated 372kg. In 2022, 382 Atlantic bluefin tuna were caught, tagged and released around the Irish coast by authorised skippers.

Skippers willingly provide their expertise to the programme and can charge anglers for bluefin tuna trips on their vessels.

Measuring, tagging and releasing bluefin is carried out in the water alongside the boat, which progresses slowly at speeds of 2-3 knots, to ensure the fish remains in the best possible condition.

Bluefin are caught in an area that extends from approximately 1km from the shore out to a maximum of about 20km.

Fishpal aims to boost angling tourism

Glenda Powell, advanced single and double handed casting instructor, has taken on a role as an ambassador for Fishpal.

“I believe that Fishpal could be helpful in bringing extra angling tourism to Ireland and is starting to make a headway into the Irish market,” she said. “I believe that all fisheries and the country could do with a boost in angling tourism and I have taken on this role as I believe it can highlight what Ireland has to offer to not only people in Ireland but also to people from abroad.”

Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association

With the fishing season now under way the annual subscription is €50 for 2024.,This can be paid by posting a cheque or postal order to Eamonn Ross, Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Ned Clinton and Paddy Lyons also are carrying books for this year.

The Ulster lakes is being fished on Sheelin (April 20th), €60 boating, €80 non-boating with a meal afterwards. Let Eamonn Ross know by March 18th if you are interested in fishing under the LSTPA name.