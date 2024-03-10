Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse Racing

The four-day Cheltenham Festival is an annual favourite for fans of jump-racing. Particularly Irish racegoers, who travel in big numbers to Gloucestershire around St Patrick’s Day each year. The meeting features several Grade One races, including the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase, Stayers’ Hurdle and, of course, the Gold Cup on Friday. – Tuesday-Friday, UTV & Virgin Media

Cycling

One of the most prestigious of the one-day events in professional cycling, the Milan–San Remo – known as the Spring Classic – is an annual race in north-west Italy. It is the longest one-day cycle race, at just under 300km. Won by Sean Kelly twice, La Classicissima is considered the unofficial start of the cycling season. – Saturday, Eurosport

Hurling

As ever, there are some attractive colleges finals this St Patrick’s weekend, including the Leinster Schools Senior Cup rugby final at the RDS Arena and the All-Ireland Senior Football Final in Croke Park. On the same bill as the football decider, St Kieran’s College take on St Raphael’s College, Loughrea in the All-Ireland Colleges Hurling Final. The Kilkenny side are truly giants of the competition, and are, incredibly, appearing in the All-Ireland final for the ninth time in a row – having only lost two of those deciders. In contrast, only once in the 80-year competition has a school outside of Munster or Leinster claimed the title – that was St Raphael’s back in 1995. – Saturday, TG4

MONDAY (Mar 11th)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 5th Test, D5 India v England

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 6pm-5am BNP Paribas Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Lazio v Udinese

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Chelsea v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Almería v Sevilla

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v Australia

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 11.30pm Suns @ Cavaliers

TUESDAY (Mar 12th)

CRICKET – Premier Sports 1 from 11.30am – 3rd ODI Afghanistan v Ireland

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm Cheltenham

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-9pm The Players Championship

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 6pm-5am BNP Paribas Open

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – German Cup – 7.30pm Saarbrücken v Borussia Mönchengladbach

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Last 16 – 8pm Arsenal (0) v FC Porto (1)

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Last 16 – 8pm Barcelona (1) v Napoli (1)

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Bolton v Oxford Utd

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 11.30pm 76ers @ Knicks; 2am Timberwolves @ Clippers

WEDNESDAY (Mar 13th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.15pm-1.20pm, 3pm-4.30pm Nokere Koerse

RACING UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm Cheltenham

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-9pm The Players Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.20pm-3pm Milano-Turino

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 5.30pm-5am BNP Paribas Open

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Last 16 – 8pm Atlético Madrid (0) v Inter Milan (1)

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Last 16 – 8pm Borussia Dortmund (1) v PSV Eindhoven (1)

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Peterborough Utd v Stevenage

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11.30pm Nuggets @ Heat

THURSDAY (Feb 14th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.45pm GP de Denain

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm Cheltenham

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm The Players Championship

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 5.30pm-3am BNP Paribas Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Europa League, Last 16 – 5.45pm West Ham Utd v SC Freiburg

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Europa League, Last 16 – 5.45pm Rangers v Benfica

DARTS – Sky Sports, 7pm-11pm – Nottingham Premier League

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Europa Conference League, Last 16 – 8pm Aston Villa v Ajax

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa League, Last 16 – 8pm Liverpool v Sparta Prague

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Europa League, Last 16 – 8pm Brighton v Roma

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Salford RD v Wigan Warriors

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 8pm Salford City v Stockport County

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11.30pm Suns @ Celtics; 2am Mavericks @ Thunder

FRIDAY (Mar 15th)

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 6.05am Crusaders v Hurricanes ; 8.35am Melbourne Rebels v Reds ; 11am Western Force v Moana Pasifika

; 8.35am ; 11am SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 & uefa.com from 11am Champions League, Europa League & Europa Conference League draws

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm The Players Championship

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm Cheltenham

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-3.45pm Bredene Koksijde

CRICKET – Premier Sports 1 from 4pm – 1st T20 Afghanistan v Ireland

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 7pm Chelsea v Arsenal

RUGBY – Virgin Media Two – U20 Six Nations – 7pm Ireland v Scotland

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Cologne v RB Leipzig

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division

7.45pm Galway Utd v Shamrock Rovers

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Gloucester v Leicester

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Empoli v Bologna

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Real Sociedad v Cádiz

RUGBY – BBC Red Button – U20 Six Nations – 8pm France v England

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 8.30pm-3am BNP Paribas Open

SATURDAY (Mar 16th)

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 3.35am Highlanders v Brumbies ; 6.30am Chiefs v Fijian Drua ; 8.35am Waratahs v Blues

; 6.30am ; 8.35am CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 8.30am-4.30pm Milan-San Remo

BADMINTON – BBC Red Button, 10am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm; TNT Sports 3, 10am-3.30pm, 5pm-9pm All England Open Semi-finals

SOCCER – UTV & Premier Sports 2 – FA Cup Quarter-final – 12.15pm Wolves v Coventry City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Swansea City v Cardiff City

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Mallorca v Granada

GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland Colleges Hurling Final – 1pm St Kieran’s College v St Raphael’s College, Loughrea ; All-Ireland Colleges Football Final – 3pm Omagh CBS v Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee

; All-Ireland Colleges Football Final – 3pm RACING ITV4, 1.15pm-4pm Uttoxeter

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm The Players Championship

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Salernitana v Lecce ; 7.45pm Frosinone v Lazio

; 7.45pm RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Six Nations – 2.15pm Wales v Italy

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 2.30pm SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich ; 5.30pm Hoffenheim v Stuttgart

; 5.30pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Hull FC v Leigh Leopards ; 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

; 5.30pm RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 3pm Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

GAA – RTÉ 1 – Football League – 3.15pm Galway v Dublin

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 3.15pm Osasuna v Real Madrid ; 5.30pm Getafe v Girona

; 5.30pm SQUASH – TNT Sports 4, 4pm-8pm – London Optasia Champs Semi-finals

RUGBY – UTV & Virgin Media One – Six Nations – 4.45pm Ireland v Scotland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & BBC 1 – FA Cup Quarter-final – 5.30pm Manchester City v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Fulham v Tottenham

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 6pm-0.30am BNP Paribas Open

BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 6.30pm – Birmingham Nathan Heaney v Brad Pauls

GAA – TG4 – Football League – 7.30pm Tyrone v Monaghan

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Six Nations – 8pm France v England

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Alavés

NBA – TNT Sports 4 – 8pm Cavaliers @ Rockets

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.35pm Match of the Day

UFC – TNT Sports 3 from 11pm – Las Vegas Tai Tuivasa v Marcin Tybura

SUNDAY (Mar 17th)