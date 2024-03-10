Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse Racing
The four-day Cheltenham Festival is an annual favourite for fans of jump-racing. Particularly Irish racegoers, who travel in big numbers to Gloucestershire around St Patrick’s Day each year. The meeting features several Grade One races, including the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase, Stayers’ Hurdle and, of course, the Gold Cup on Friday. – Tuesday-Friday, UTV & Virgin Media
Cycling
One of the most prestigious of the one-day events in professional cycling, the Milan–San Remo – known as the Spring Classic – is an annual race in north-west Italy. It is the longest one-day cycle race, at just under 300km. Won by Sean Kelly twice, La Classicissima is considered the unofficial start of the cycling season. – Saturday, Eurosport
Hurling
As ever, there are some attractive colleges finals this St Patrick’s weekend, including the Leinster Schools Senior Cup rugby final at the RDS Arena and the All-Ireland Senior Football Final in Croke Park. On the same bill as the football decider, St Kieran’s College take on St Raphael’s College, Loughrea in the All-Ireland Colleges Hurling Final. The Kilkenny side are truly giants of the competition, and are, incredibly, appearing in the All-Ireland final for the ninth time in a row – having only lost two of those deciders. In contrast, only once in the 80-year competition has a school outside of Munster or Leinster claimed the title – that was St Raphael’s back in 1995. – Saturday, TG4
MONDAY (Mar 11th)
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 5th Test, D5 India v England
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 6pm-5am BNP Paribas Open
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Lazio v Udinese
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Chelsea v Newcastle Utd
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Almería v Sevilla
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v Australia
- NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 11.30pm Suns @ Cavaliers
TUESDAY (Mar 12th)
- CRICKET – Premier Sports 1 from 11.30am – 3rd ODI Afghanistan v Ireland
- RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm Cheltenham
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-9pm The Players Championship
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 6pm-5am BNP Paribas Open
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – German Cup – 7.30pm Saarbrücken v Borussia Mönchengladbach
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Last 16 – 8pm Arsenal (0) v FC Porto (1)
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Last 16 – 8pm Barcelona (1) v Napoli (1)
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Bolton v Oxford Utd
- NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 11.30pm 76ers @ Knicks; 2am Timberwolves @ Clippers
WEDNESDAY (Mar 13th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.15pm-1.20pm, 3pm-4.30pm Nokere Koerse
- RACING UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm Cheltenham
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-9pm The Players Championship
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.20pm-3pm Milano-Turino
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 5.30pm-5am BNP Paribas Open
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Last 16 – 8pm Atlético Madrid (0) v Inter Milan (1)
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Last 16 – 8pm Borussia Dortmund (1) v PSV Eindhoven (1)
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Peterborough Utd v Stevenage
- NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11.30pm Nuggets @ Heat
THURSDAY (Feb 14th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.45pm GP de Denain
- RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm Cheltenham
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm The Players Championship
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 5.30pm-3am BNP Paribas Open
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Europa League, Last 16 – 5.45pm West Ham Utd v SC Freiburg
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Europa League, Last 16 – 5.45pm Rangers v Benfica
- DARTS – Sky Sports, 7pm-11pm – Nottingham Premier League
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Europa Conference League, Last 16 – 8pm Aston Villa v Ajax
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa League, Last 16 – 8pm Liverpool v Sparta Prague
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Europa League, Last 16 – 8pm Brighton v Roma
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Salford RD v Wigan Warriors
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 8pm Salford City v Stockport County
- NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11.30pm Suns @ Celtics; 2am Mavericks @ Thunder
FRIDAY (Mar 15th)
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 6.05am Crusaders v Hurricanes; 8.35am Melbourne Rebels v Reds; 11am Western Force v Moana Pasifika
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 & uefa.com from 11am Champions League, Europa League & Europa Conference League draws
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm The Players Championship
- RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm Cheltenham
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-3.45pm Bredene Koksijde
- CRICKET – Premier Sports 1 from 4pm – 1st T20 Afghanistan v Ireland
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 7pm Chelsea v Arsenal
- RUGBY – Virgin Media Two – U20 Six Nations – 7pm Ireland v Scotland
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Cologne v RB Leipzig
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division
- 7.45pm Galway Utd v Shamrock Rovers
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Gloucester v Leicester
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Empoli v Bologna
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Real Sociedad v Cádiz
- RUGBY – BBC Red Button – U20 Six Nations – 8pm France v England
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 8.30pm-3am BNP Paribas Open
SATURDAY (Mar 16th)
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 3.35am Highlanders v Brumbies; 6.30am Chiefs v Fijian Drua; 8.35am Waratahs v Blues
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 8.30am-4.30pm Milan-San Remo
- BADMINTON – BBC Red Button, 10am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm; TNT Sports 3, 10am-3.30pm, 5pm-9pm All England Open Semi-finals
- SOCCER – UTV & Premier Sports 2 – FA Cup Quarter-final – 12.15pm Wolves v Coventry City
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Swansea City v Cardiff City
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Mallorca v Granada
- GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland Colleges Hurling Final – 1pm St Kieran’s College v St Raphael’s College, Loughrea; All-Ireland Colleges Football Final – 3pm Omagh CBS v Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee
- RACING ITV4, 1.15pm-4pm Uttoxeter
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm The Players Championship
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Salernitana v Lecce; 7.45pm Frosinone v Lazio
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Six Nations – 2.15pm Wales v Italy
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 2.30pm SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich; 5.30pm Hoffenheim v Stuttgart
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Luton Town v Nottingham Forest
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Hull FC v Leigh Leopards; 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 3pm Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR
- GAA – RTÉ 1 – Football League – 3.15pm Galway v Dublin
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 3.15pm Osasuna v Real Madrid; 5.30pm Getafe v Girona
- SQUASH – TNT Sports 4, 4pm-8pm – London Optasia Champs Semi-finals
- RUGBY – UTV & Virgin Media One – Six Nations – 4.45pm Ireland v Scotland
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & BBC 1 – FA Cup Quarter-final – 5.30pm Manchester City v Newcastle Utd
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Fulham v Tottenham
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 6pm-0.30am BNP Paribas Open
- BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 6.30pm – Birmingham Nathan Heaney v Brad Pauls
- GAA – TG4 – Football League – 7.30pm Tyrone v Monaghan
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Six Nations – 8pm France v England
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Alavés
- NBA – TNT Sports 4 – 8pm Cavaliers @ Rockets
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.35pm Match of the Day
- UFC – TNT Sports 3 from 11pm – Las Vegas Tai Tuivasa v Marcin Tybura
SUNDAY (Mar 17th)
- BADMINTON – BBC Red Button, 10am-12.15pm, 2.45pm-5pm; TNT Sports 4, 10am-3.30pm All England Open Final
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 11.30am Juventus v Genoa; 2pm Hellas Verona v AC Milan
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – Noon Dundee v Rangers
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – Noon Brest v Lille; 2pm Monaco v Lorient
- SOCCER – BBC 1 & Premier Sports 2 – FA Cup Quarter-final – 12.45pm Chelsea v Leicester City
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Leinster Schools Senior Cup Final – 1pm Blackrock College v St Michael’s College
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Sevilla v Celta Vigo; 3.15pm Las Palmas v Almería; 3.15pm Villarreal v Valencia; 5.30pm Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-3pm Trofeo Alredo Binda
- GAA – TG4 – Football League – 1.45pm Match TBA; 3.45pm Mayo v Derry
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm The Players Championship
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – 2pm Women’s Premier League Final (TBA)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4pm National French Cup
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 3pm Leeds Utd v Millwall
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm London Broncos v Warrington Wolves
- SOCCER – UTV & Premier Sports 1 – FA Cup Quarter-final – 3.30pm Manchester Utd v Liverpool
- SQUASH – TNT Sports 4, 4pm-6.30pm – London Optasia Champs Final
- CRICKET – Premier Sports 2 from 4pm – 2nd T20 Afghanistan v Ireland
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 4.05pm Rennes v Marseille; 7.45pm Montpellier v PSG
- NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 5pm Suns @ Bucks
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5pm Roma v Sassuolo; 7.45pm Inter Milan v Napoli
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 5.30pm-11.30pm BNP Paribas Open
- NBA – BBC Three & TNT Sports 3 – 7.30pm Nuggets @ Mavericks
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 – La Liga – 8pm Atlético Madrid v Barcelona
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm League Sunday
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day