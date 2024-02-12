Mona McSharry cruises through 100m breaststroke heat at worlds

Mona McSharry cruised through her opening heat of the 100m breaststroke on day two of the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, qualifying third fastest for the semi-finals later today.

Conor Ferguson also dipped under the 54-second mark for the first time in his career, swimming a personal best of 53.95 in the heats of the 100m backstroke, and he returns to the pool later today also eyeing up a place in the final and possible Paris Olympic qualification.

McSharry, already safely qualified for Paris, was second in her heat in 1:06.49. The 23-year-old, who finished fifth in this event at last year’s World Championships, certainly looks well placed to make the final again.

“I’m happy, February is a weird time to be getting up and doing a World champs swim,” she said. “And I think it’s exciting to try and progress through the rounds and be as good as I can at this time of the year and then just build on that for the summer. It was a good swim this morning, well-paced, just try and shave a little bit off each 50m and see what we can do.”

The Sligo swimmer also holds the Irish record at 1:05.55. The breaststroke semi-final takes place today at 4.28pm (Irish time).

Ferguson’s previous best had sat at 54.01, the 24-year-old second in the first of the seeded heats and progresses in 11th overall. Ferguson will be aiming for the Olympic qualification time of 53.74.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” he said, “and I know I’ve more to give, the first one’s always a bit nerve wrecking but it’s good to get that out of the way, it’s a good confidence builder.

“Historically looking, my afternoon swims are always better than the morning. It was a good swim this morning, but I just have to forget about it and focus on tonight now.’

The 100m backstroke semi-final takes place today at 4.17pm

Also in action this morning, Maria Godden swam her first individual event, the 100m backstroke, touching in 1:01.99, for 20th overall. Godden returns to the pool on Wednesday for the 50m backstroke, with her main event, the 200m backstroke, to come on Friday.