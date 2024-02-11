Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Sigerson Cup
The top grade in third-level gaelic football is a special competition. On Wednesday, the 2024 decider sees Ulster University meeting University College Dublin at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. While UCD are the kings of the competition (with 34 titles), they haven’t been in a decider since a successful run in 2018. For UU, it’s 10 years since a final appearance, when UUJ (Jordanstown) lost to UCC by a point. Both sides boost exciting, talented forwards. John Divilly’s UCD will rely on Meath duo Aaron Lynch and Diarmuid Moriarty, as well as Monaghan’s David Garland, to keep the scoreboard ticking over. The attacking threat in Barry Dillon’s Ulster University comes in the form of Tyrone brothers Darragh and Ruairí Canavan, and Derry’s Niall Loughlin. – Wednesday, TG4
Super League
When it comes to rugby, Ireland has always been more keen on union than league. In England this week, the 2004 Super League begins again. The 12-team competition consists of 10 sides from the rugby league stronghold in north England, which stretches from Merseyside across to Hull, one team from London and one from Perpignan in France. Defending champions Wigan Warriors will begin again as the team to beat. – From Thursday, Sky Sports
Airtricity League
The 40th season of the League of Ireland Premier Division begins on Friday, with the opening fixtures including reigning champions Shamrock Rovers hosting Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium. Rovers begin the season hot favourites to complete a five-in-a-row, with Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic the most likely candidates to challenge at the top of the table. – Friday, RTÉ
MONDAY (Feb 12th)
- NFL – Virgin Media Two, UTV & Sky Sports NFL – Super Bowl LVIII – 11.30pm San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
- SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 10am-4.30pm, 7.30pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-4.15pm Jaen Classic
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Juventus v Udinese
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Almería v Athletic Bilbao
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Crystal Palace v Chelsea
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights
- RTÉ 2 – TG4, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v South Africa
TUESDAY (Feb 13th)
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 8am – 3rd T20 Australia v West Indies
- SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 10am-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers; 7.45pm Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday; 7.45pm Norwich City v Watford; 7.45pm Rotherham Utd v Hull City; 8pm West Brom v Cardiff City
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Championship – 7.45pm Swansea City v Leeds Utd
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Bristol City v Southampton
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm RB Leipzig v Real Madrid
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v South Africa
WEDNESDAY (Feb 14th)
- SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 10am-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 6pm Bologna v Fiorentina
- GAA – TG4 – Sigerson Cup Final – 7.30pm UU v UCD
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Huddersfield Town v Sunderland; 7.45pm Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City; 7.45pm Preston NE v Middlesbrough; 7.45pm Stoke City v QPR
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Millwall v Ipswich Town
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm Lazio v Bayern Munich
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm PSG v Real Sociedad
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v South Africa
THURSDAY (Feb 15th)
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 3rd Test, D1 India v England
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2pm Aramco Saudi Ladies
- SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-1am The Genesis Invitational
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 5.45pm Feyenoord v Roma; 8pm AC Milan v Rennes
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 5.45pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Marseille; 8pm Benfica v Toulouse
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm – Glasgow Premier League
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Hull FC v Hull KR
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D4 New Zealand v South Africa
FRIDAY (Feb 16th)
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 3rd Test, D2 India v England
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2pm Aramco Saudi Ladies
- SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, noon-4.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm; Eurosport 1, 11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm Welsh Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm Classic Var
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-1am The Genesis Invitational
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 6pm Torino v Lecce; 8pm Inter Milan v Salernitana
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s Super League – 7.15pm Chelsea v Man City
- RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Scarlets v Munster
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Zebre v Edinburgh
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm West Brom v Southampton
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Villarreal v Getafe
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lyon v Nice
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Leeds Rhinos v Salford RD
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm St Helens v London Broncos
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v South Africa
SATURDAY (Feb 17th)
- BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 1am – New York O’Shaquie Foster v Abraham Nova
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 3.30am – 3rd Test, D3 India v England
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-2.30pm Aramco Saudi Ladies
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – 12.30pm Arsenal v Man Utd
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Plymouth Argyle v Leeds Utd
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Brentford v Liverpool
- SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm Welsh Open
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Atlético Madrid v Las Palmas
- RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Ascot, Wincanton & Haydock Park
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 1.45pm – 1st T20 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan
- GAA – TG4 – 2.45pm Fitzgibbon Cup Final
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm-5pm – WTA Final from Doha
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight The Genesis Invitational
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3pm Leinster v Benetton
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Burnley v Arsenal
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership Cup – 3.05pm Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 3.15pm Osasuna v Cádiz
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5pm Hellas Verona v Juventus; 7.45pm Atalanta v Sassuolo
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.15pm Cardiff v Connacht
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Man City v Chelsea
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm RB Leipzig v M’gladbach
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 5.30pm Celta Vigo v Barcelona; 8pm Valencia v Sevilla
- RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 2 & Sky Sports Action – Super League – 5.30pm Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
- GAA – RTÉ 2 – Football League – 7.30pm Kerry v Mayo
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Glasgow v Dragons
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nantes v PSG
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Feb 18th)
- UFC – TNT Sports 2 from 3am – Anaheim Alexander Volkanovski v Ilia Topuria
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 3rd Test, D4 India v England
- ATHLETICS – Virgin Media Two, Eurosport 1 & Premier Sports 1 from 7am Sevilla Marathon
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-1.30pm Aramco Saudi Ladies
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 11.30am Lazio v Bologna
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Ligue 1 – Noon Strasbourg v Lorient
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Women’s Super League – Noon Brighton v Liverpool
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – Noon St Johnstone v Rangers
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 1pm Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid
- SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm Welsh Open
- GAA – TG4 – Football League – 1.45pm Tyrone v Galway; 3.45pm Kildare v Armagh
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 2pm Sheffield Utd v Brighton; 4.30pm Luton Town v Man Utd
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Serie A – 2pm Empoli v Fiorentina
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 2pm Monaco v Toulouse; 4.05pm Reims v Lens
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 2.30pm SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt; 4.30pm Bochum v Bayern Munich
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-11.30pm The Genesis Invitational
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership Cup – 3pm Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 3pm Ospreys v Ulster
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 3.15pm Granada v Almería
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Frosinone v Roma
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Mallorca v Real Sociedad; 8pm Real Betis v Alavés
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Monza v AC Milan
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 7.45pm Brest v Marseille
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Castres v Toulon
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm League Sunday
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 3rd Test, D5 India v England