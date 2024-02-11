Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Sigerson Cup

The top grade in third-level gaelic football is a special competition. On Wednesday, the 2024 decider sees Ulster University meeting University College Dublin at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. While UCD are the kings of the competition (with 34 titles), they haven’t been in a decider since a successful run in 2018. For UU, it’s 10 years since a final appearance, when UUJ (Jordanstown) lost to UCC by a point. Both sides boost exciting, talented forwards. John Divilly’s UCD will rely on Meath duo Aaron Lynch and Diarmuid Moriarty, as well as Monaghan’s David Garland, to keep the scoreboard ticking over. The attacking threat in Barry Dillon’s Ulster University comes in the form of Tyrone brothers Darragh and Ruairí Canavan, and Derry’s Niall Loughlin. – Wednesday, TG4

Super League

When it comes to rugby, Ireland has always been more keen on union than league. In England this week, the 2004 Super League begins again. The 12-team competition consists of 10 sides from the rugby league stronghold in north England, which stretches from Merseyside across to Hull, one team from London and one from Perpignan in France. Defending champions Wigan Warriors will begin again as the team to beat. – From Thursday, Sky Sports

Airtricity League

The 40th season of the League of Ireland Premier Division begins on Friday, with the opening fixtures including reigning champions Shamrock Rovers hosting Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium. Rovers begin the season hot favourites to complete a five-in-a-row, with Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic the most likely candidates to challenge at the top of the table. – Friday, RTÉ

MONDAY (Feb 12th)

NFL – Virgin Media Two, UTV & Sky Sports NFL – Super Bowl LVIII – 11.30pm San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 10am-4.30pm, 7.30pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-4.15pm Jaen Classic

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Juventus v Udinese

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Almería v Athletic Bilbao

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Crystal Palace v Chelsea

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

RTÉ 2 – TG4, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v South Africa

TUESDAY (Feb 13th)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 8am – 3rd T20 Australia v West Indies

SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 10am-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers ; 7.45pm Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday ; 7.45pm Norwich City v Watford ; 7.45pm Rotherham Utd v Hull City ; 8pm West Brom v Cardiff City

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Championship – 7.45pm Swansea City v Leeds Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Bristol City v Southampton

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm RB Leipzig v Real Madrid

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v South Africa

WEDNESDAY (Feb 14th)

SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 10am-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 6pm Bologna v Fiorentina

GAA – TG4 – Sigerson Cup Final – 7.30pm UU v UCD

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Huddersfield Town v Sunderland ; 7.45pm Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City ; 7.45pm Preston NE v Middlesbrough ; 7.45pm Stoke City v QPR

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Millwall v Ipswich Town

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm Lazio v Bayern Munich

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm PSG v Real Sociedad

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v South Africa

THURSDAY (Feb 15th)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 3rd Test, D1 India v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2pm Aramco Saudi Ladies

SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-1am The Genesis Invitational

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 5.45pm Feyenoord v Roma ; 8pm AC Milan v Rennes

; 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 5.45pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Marseille ; 8pm Benfica v Toulouse

; 8pm DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm – Glasgow Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Hull FC v Hull KR

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D4 New Zealand v South Africa

FRIDAY (Feb 16th)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 3rd Test, D2 India v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2pm Aramco Saudi Ladies

SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, noon-4.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm; Eurosport 1, 11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm Welsh Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm Classic Var

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-1am The Genesis Invitational

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 6pm Torino v Lecce ; 8pm Inter Milan v Salernitana

; 8pm SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s Super League – 7.15pm Chelsea v Man City

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Scarlets v Munster

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Zebre v Edinburgh

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm West Brom v Southampton

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Villarreal v Getafe

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lyon v Nice

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Leeds Rhinos v Salford RD

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm St Helens v London Broncos

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v South Africa

SATURDAY (Feb 17th)

BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 1am – New York O’Shaquie Foster v Abraham Nova

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 3.30am – 3rd Test, D3 India v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-2.30pm Aramco Saudi Ladies

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – 12.30pm Arsenal v Man Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Plymouth Argyle v Leeds Utd

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Brentford v Liverpool

SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm Welsh Open

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Atlético Madrid v Las Palmas

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Ascot, Wincanton & Haydock Park

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 1.45pm – 1st T20 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan

GAA – TG4 – 2.45pm Fitzgibbon Cup Final

TENNIS – Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm-5pm – WTA Final from Doha

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight The Genesis Invitational

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3pm Leinster v Benetton

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Burnley v Arsenal

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership Cup – 3.05pm Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 3.15pm Osasuna v Cádiz

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5pm Hellas Verona v Juventus ; 7.45pm Atalanta v Sassuolo

; 7.45pm RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.15pm Cardiff v Connacht

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Man City v Chelsea

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm RB Leipzig v M’gladbach

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 5.30pm Celta Vigo v Barcelona ; 8pm Valencia v Sevilla

; 8pm RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 2 & Sky Sports Action – Super League – 5.30pm Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Football League – 7.30pm Kerry v Mayo

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Glasgow v Dragons

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nantes v PSG

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 18th)